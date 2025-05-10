Mitochondrial transplantation as a strategy to address metabolic decline in aging

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdMay 10 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Aging impairs adipose tissue function and contributes to metabolic disorders, such as obesity and insulin resistance. Chronic inflammation is mediated by cytokines, including IL-6, IL-1β, and TNF-α, is a pivotal factor in aging that links mitochondrial dysfunction to activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome in aged adipose tissue. Moreover, distinct adipose tissue and adipose tissue depots exhibit complex molecular and cellular functions related to the deterioration of conventional metabolic regulation pathways.

Unraveling these mechanisms is crucial for developing therapeutic strategies to enhance metabolic health and promote longevity. This review elucidates the current understanding of lipid metabolism, insulin resistance, cellular senescence, and mitochondrial dysfunction. Moreover, strategies to improve mitochondrial quality control in aging adipose tissue, such as mitochondrial transplantation, hold promise for addressing mitochondrial dysfunction.

Finally, a novel therapeutic approach for mitochondrial transplantation is proposed using exosome cargo to sustain healthy metabolism and thermogenesis in aging populations. These findings lay the groundwork for innovative therapies and preventive strategies to mitigate the impact of obesity and aging.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Islam, M. A., et al. (2025). Sarcopenic obesity: prospects of mitochondrial transplantation to combat metabolic deterioration in aging. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0091.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NAD+ restoration improves mitochondrial function in Werner syndrome cells
Natural compound fisetin protects blood vessels from hardening
Obesity changes how the gut responds to plant compounds, researchers report
Researchers uncover how substance use accelerates brain aging
How blood iron levels shape the pace of biological aging
MRI technique reveals the heart's functional age
A decade of discovery in the science of healthy aging and human longevity
Clusterin identified as key marker for aging in blood stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Low-dose rapamycin shows promise for enhancing healthspan in older adults