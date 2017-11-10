Recommendations to prevent heart failure hospitalizations

November 10, 2017

By Cardiologist Kariann Abbate, M.D., Heart Failure Specialist, Heart Care for Women, Valley Medical Group

Heart failure (HF) affects approximately 5.7 million adults in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If not properly managed, HF can lead to frequent hospitalizations. A heart failure hospitalization should be viewed as a sentinel event. Five year survival after a heart failure hospitalization is only 20 percent, a prognosis that is worse than most cancer diagnoses. Importantly, if HF is properly managed by team of skilled heart failure clinicians, prognosis and quality of life can improve.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the most common symptoms of HF include:

  • Shortness of breath (dyspnea)
  • Persistent coughing or wheezing
  • Buildup of excess fluid in body tissues (edema)
  • Fatigue
  • Lack of appetite, nausea
  • Confusion, impaired thinking
  • Increased heart rate

It is important for patients to be knowledgeable about heart failure symptoms. Alerting your health care team to subtle changes in symptoms can prevent a heart failure hospitalization and allow you to live a full and productive life. Signs and symptoms to monitor are:

  • Weight gain of > three pounds in one day or five pounds in one week
  • Swelling in ankles or other parts of the body
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Difficulty performing activities of daily living due to shortness of breath or fatigue
  • Feeling like one has "the flu"
  • Lightheadedness or dizziness
  • Chest pain

There are many effective treatments for patients with heart failure. Below are common medications used to help strengthen weakened hearts and/or manage symptoms of congestion.

Related Stories

  • Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor
  • Angiotensin Receptor Blocker (ARB)
  • Angiotensin-Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor (ARNI)
  • Diuretic
  • Beta-Blocker Digoxin
  • Imdur/hydralazine

In patients with weakened hearts, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), left ventricular assist devices (LVAD), or heart transplantation may be explored. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) (also referred to as angioplasty) or coronary artery bypass may be recommended for heart failure caused by coronary artery disease. For heart failure caused by valvular disease, valve replacement may be recommended.

To help prevent future hospitalizations, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute recommends:

  • Taking all prescribed medications correctly and reporting any medication issues to patient's doctor and/or pharmacist right away
  • Making sure to follow the correct diet (for example, avoiding salty foods)
  • Avoiding alcohol
  • Minimizing the risk of respiratory infections such as the flu and pneumonia through vaccinations
Source:

http://toyourhealth.valleyhealth.com/blogs/valleyblogs/november-2017/what-causes-congestive-heart-failure-hospitalizati

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

DZHK studies to investigate non-invasive diagnosis of diastolic heart failure with the help of CMR
ORBITA trial on heart stents for stable angina indicates placebo effect potential
Research suggests link between heart function and brain region critical for memory processing
Experts call for routine screening of babies across Europe for heart defects
The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care
Pioneering heart device found to be safe and effective
Research may explain why gum disease is linked to heart problems
Research shows high risk for cardiovascular and kidney disease in people with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Immune system plays surprising role in the aftermath of heart attacks, study finds