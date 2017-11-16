Vaping liquid may increase risk for complications during and after surgery

November 16, 2017

Despite being perceived as a 'healthier' alternative to tobacco cigarettes, vaping liquid contains nicotine, which may significantly increase the risk for complications related to surgery and anesthesia, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA). Every year, on the third Thursday of November, vapers and smokers alike are encouraged to take part in the American Cancer Society's Great American Smokeout. The AANA is supporting this effort by urging individuals not to vape or smoke before surgery.

In a report from the U.S. Surgeon General, e-cigarette use has risen to the level of a public health concern. The report uses the term "e-cigarette" to refer to the many different products that deliver nicotine electronically. Consumers and marketers call them by many names including "e-cigarettes," "e-cigs," "cigalikes," "e-hookahs," "mods," "vape pens," "vapes," and "tank systems." Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which can cause addiction.

Related Stories

"It's the nicotine found in vapes and tobacco that results in poor wound healing, increases anesthesia risk, and may lead to a host of other potential complications for surgery patients," said AANA President Bruce Weiner, DNP, MSNA, CRNA. "Despite being perceived as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes, vaping liquid contains nicotine, which significantly increases the risk for complications during and after surgery. It's common knowledge that patients should quit smoking cigarettes at least a few weeks before and after surgery, but is it safe to "vape" before surgery? The answer is no," said Weiner.

Nicotine can lower the effectiveness of certain medications or interfere with the way the way drugs work; it can also impact healing and lead to infection and greater discomfort after surgery. Though a longer period of cessation around anesthesia and surgery is most beneficial, even 12-24 hours can significantly increase the body's ability to deliver oxygen to vital organs and tissues.

"Regardless of whether you smoke or vape, be completely honest with your Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), surgeon, or other healthcare providers about your health history," said Weiner. Patients should disclose all allergies, medications, supplements, herbs and substances they take, in addition to nicotine. "Letting your surgeon and CRNA know your complete health history allows them to work with you to develop the comprehensive plan of care for your quick recovery," he said.

Quitting vaping and smoking has immediate and long-term benefits at any age. Studies have shown that the more times vapers or smokers stop using nicotine, the better chance they have of stopping their addiction.

Source:

https://www.aana.com/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Smoking linked to elevated risk of all-cause mortality in breast cancer patients
Physicians more likely to support smoking cessation in heart disease patients than people with cancer
Bedfont’s piCO Smokerlyzer involved in smoking cessation study at Maastricht University
Robot-assisted surgery may not be time- or cost-effective compared with conventional procedure
Point-of-care ultrasound helps surgeons perform thyroid surgery without general anesthesia
New York bans vaping, e-cigs from everywhere that smoking is
Roundworms may provide new clues to nicotine dependence
Diet, smoking and alcohol main causes of death in OECD countries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Smoking and alcohol consumption in OECD countries – country breakdown