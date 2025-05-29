Study expands smoking cessation and lung cancer screening to North Queensland

Cairns and Townsville residents who want to give up smoking can access free nicotine replacement therapies and potentially life-saving lung cancer screening by participating in a research study.

A University of Queensland-led trial started late last year across areas of southern Queensland to help smokers aged between 50 and 80 who wanted to quit smoking.

Associate Professor Henry Marshall from UQ's Thoracic Research Centre said more than 120 people had so far participated in the trial, and the project was now expanding to North and Far North Queensland.

This is an important step because it means people who want to quit smoking can now participate in the trial and get scanned and access nicotine replacement therapies in Cairns or Townsville. Our aim is to screen 1000 people across Queensland, and the trial will continue until we reach that goal." Dr. Henry Marshall, Associate Professor, UQ's Thoracic Research Center

The Max Up trial is ongoing and is open to smokers aged between 50 and 80 who register with Quitline.

Dr. Marshall said research from the United States showed combining smoking cessation and screening reduced the risk of dying from lung cancer by 38 per cent.

"A CT scan can pick up small, curable lung cancers that are otherwise undetected because they're not causing any symptoms,'' he said.

"It only takes a few minutes and does not require any needles.

"Lung cancer grows silently and secretly, and generally only causes symptoms in an advanced stage, when a cure is difficult so a CT scan finding the cancer earlier gives people the chance for effective treatment."

Queenslanders who phone Quitline on 13 7848 (13 QUIT) or self-refer through Quit HQ can join the study to access free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges, as well as a free CT scan of their lungs, if eligible.

Dr Marshall, who is a lung specialist at The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane, said the study is a precursor to the roll out of a National Lung Cancer Screening Program.

"We want to make sure lung cancer screening reaches the target population and is integrated in the best possible way with support to help people quit smoking," he said.

"The trial is called Max Up because we aim to maximise uptake of screening and maximise people's chances of quitting to reap the health benefits of a smoke-free life – it's a double health benefit."

Dr Marshall said lung cancer is one of more than 40 diseases and conditions that smoking is known to cause, so quitting has very broad health benefits.

"We know that quitting smoking can take time, effort, and sometimes multiple attempts," he said.

"But if you can quit smoking, you get a huge benefit back in terms of life expectancy and quality of life.

"We've got the door open ready for people to keep coming back, engaging with Quitline's programs and counsellors and keep getting free nicotine replacement therapy."

The Max Up trial is supported by the Medical Research Future Fund, The University of Queensland, Queensland Health, Cancer Council Australia, and Lung Foundation Australia.