Podcast: ‘What the Health?’ Tax bill or health bill?

Republican efforts to alter the health law, left for dead in September, came roaring back to life this week as the Senate Finance Committee added a repeal of the "individual mandate" fines for not maintaining health insurance to their tax bill.

In this episode of "What the Health?" Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Alice Ollstein of Talking Points Memo discuss the other health implications of the tax bill, as well as the current state of the Affordable Care Act.

Among the takeaways from this week's podcast:

The tax bill debate proves that Republicans' zeal to repeal the Affordable Care Act is never dead. The new congressional efforts to kill the penalties for the health law's individual mandate could seriously wound the ACA since the mandate helps drive healthy people to buy insurance.

One of the most overlooked consequences of the tax debate is that it could trigger a substantial cut in federal spending on Medicare.

A $25,000 MRI? That's what one family paid to go out of their plan's network to get the hospital they wanted for the procedure for their 3-year-old. Such choices are again drawing complaints about narrow networks of doctors and hospitals available in some health plans.

Although they don't likely say it in front of cameras, many Democrats are relieved at President Donald Trump's choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services, former HHS official Alex Azar.

Federal officials have given 10 states and four territories extra money to keep their Children's Health Insurance Programs running but it's not clear what couch they found the money hidden in.

And in remembrance of Uwe Reinhardt, a reminder that he always stressed that a health care debate was about more than money - it was about real people.

