Adults over 80 benefit from osteoporosis medications

People who are older than 80 should be considered for osteoporosis treatment after a fracture to avoid further risk, according to a study being presented Saturday at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in San Francisco, Calif.

The burden of osteoporosis is rising as the global population ages rapidly," said Gianina Flocco, M.D., a resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. "Our study supports the initiation of osteoporosis treatment after a fracture in people older than 80 years, as it has been shown to decrease both hospitalization and mortality." Gianina Flocco, M.D., resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio

Flocco and colleagues used the TriNextX health research database to study 88,676 patients aged 80 and older who suffered a fracture due to bone deterioration or weakness caused by osteoporosis.



The patients were segmented into two groups. The first included 44,338 patients who were treated with bisphosphonates, denosumab, raloxifene or teriparatide. The second group had the same number of patients, but included those who didn't receive any osteoporosis treatments.



Patients were followed for 5 years after the initial fracture. The research accounted for comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, obesity, heart failure, stroke, COPD, chronic kidney disease, hyperlipidemia, rheumatoid arthritis, neoplasm and vitamin D deficiency.



The patients in the treatment group experienced a lower risk of hospitalization. This group also experienced lower all-cause mortality.



Flocco said that the burden of osteoporosis is expected to increase in the future. These study results support their suggestion to treat older patients who are most vulnerable to fractures as they continue to age.



"The results of our study support the need to enhance the individualized initiation of treatment of osteoporosis, even in people who are older than 80", she said. "Treating people to reduce the burden of osteoporosis complications, like fractures leading to disability or death, would play a significant role in improving health span in the growing older population."