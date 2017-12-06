Study shows how interplay between two key enzymes promotes brain tumor growth

December 6, 2017

Study results revealed previously unknown interplay between two key enzymes and a novel understanding of how brain cancer tumors form and spread, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The study, led by Zhimin Lu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Neuro-Oncology, identified a previously unreported linkage between two enzymes known as Gcn5 and alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase (alpha-KGDH), providing important new information about a histone modification process called succinylation. Results were published in the Dec. 6 online issue of Nature.

Histones are proteins vital for gene regulation, and histone modifications are central to regulation of many chromosome-related processes, including DNA replication, transcription and repair. There are 16 known histone modifications, including succinylation. Lu's team studied the alpha-KGDH-generated succinyl-coenzyme A, a molecule crucial for many biochemical reactions in protein, carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, as well as for providing energy to cells.

Related Stories

"Succinylation is a newly identified histone modification; however, the mechanism underlying histone succinylation and its functional consequences are unknown," said Lu. "In our study, we demonstrated that alpha-KGDH, when coupled with Gcn5, induces histone succinylation and promotes tumor cell proliferation and tumor development."

Gcn5 is an enzyme known as a histone acetyltransferase which delivers molecular components making up an acetyl group to histone genes, allowing the genes to be switched on or off. Histones and other proteins, when modified by this process known as acetylation, play critical roles in regulation of gene expression, typically resulting in increased gene expression.

"We demonstrated that alpha-KGDH interacts with Gcn5 in the cell nucleus and found that tumor cell proliferation and tumor growth were inhibited when alpha-KGDH was blocked from entering the cell nucleus or by disruption of Gcn5's binding to succinyl-coenzyme A," said Lu. "These findings underscore the significance of Gcn5-regulated gene expression coupled with the metabolic enzyme alpha-KGDH in tumor cell proliferation and formation."

Source:

https://www.mdanderson.org/newsroom/2017/12/novel-regulation-of-gene-expression-in-brain-tumors-identified.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

HIV directly impacts the brain in early stages of infection
New high-density EEG captures neural activity at higher spatial resolution than ever before
Study reveals gene linked to metastatic melanoma
Combining virtual reality and treadmill training improves neuroplasticity in Parkinson's patients
New treatment aims to target abnormally shaped protein in deadly childhood brain cancer
Deep brain stimulation at low frequencies improves cognitive performance of PD patients
New findings offer hope for children with aggressive brain tumors
UT Southwestern researchers develop improved gene-editing technique to correct DMD mutations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover rare genetic variant that offers protection against Alzheimer's disease