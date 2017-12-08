For marketplace customers who delay, auto-enrollment could be nasty wake-up

December 8, 2017

It's all in the timing. This year, the open enrollment period, which started Nov. 1, will end a week from today, on Dec. 15 in most states. On Dec. 16, if you haven't picked a new plan, the marketplace will generally re-enroll you in the one you're in this year or another one with similar coverage.

But unlike previous years when the open enrollment period ran through the end of January, this year open enrollment will generally be over by the time you see which plan you've been assigned to.

"The deadline catches up with people," said Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Kaiser Health News is an editorially independent program of the foundation.)

It's important to affirmatively pick a plan to make sure you're getting the right coverage at the best price. Federal tax credits that help pay for premiums are pegged to low-cost silver plans, called benchmark plans. It's critical that each year you run the numbers to determine how your premium tax credit could be affected by changes in the benchmark plan and how that affects what you will pay out of pocket for coverage. Even if you are assigned to the same plan, your costs could be different next year.

Auto-enrollment doesn't take premiums or benchmark plan changes into account, said Stan Dorn, a senior fellow at Families USA, an advocacy group.

Related Stories

Last year, 2.8 million people were auto-enrolled. That's nearly a quarter of the 12.2 million people who enrolled in marketplace plans during the open enrollment period that ran from Nov. 1, 2016, through Jan. 31, 2017.

People whose plans will be discontinued by their insurer next year have a little room to maneuver if they're auto-enrolled on Dec. 16. Because their plan will no longer be offered, that's considered a loss of coverage, which triggers a 60-day special enrollment period. They can pick a plan through the end of February.

"But you have to pay the premium [on your existing plan], or you'll have a gap in coverage," said Pollitz, a risk that potentially exposes people to a penalty for not having insurance.

Please visit khn.org/columnists to send comments or ideas for future topics for the Insuring Your Health column.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Life expectancy in OECD, Japan, Spain, Switzerland highest, Latvia and Mexico bottom
States — and 9m kids — ‘in a bind’ as Congress dawdles on CHIP funding
About a third of Americans unaware of Obamacare open enrollment
Parity laws may not fully address affordability for patients needing cancer drugs
Marketplace confusion opens door to questions about skinny plans
Deaths due to diabetes higher than expected in Germany
Churning, confusion and disruption — The dark side of marketplace coverage
Podcast: ‘What the Health?’ Tax bill or health bill?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Language barriers, aversion to credit stall coverage for some Vietnamese