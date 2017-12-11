Dengue vaccine issues in the Philippines

By December 11, 2017

The Dengue virus has been difficult to control in the Philippines, and the country has been attempting to immunize its children with the new dengue vaccine Dengvaxia since January 2016.

Sanofi Pasteur, a division of French drug firm Sanofi, last month withdrew its experimental dengue vaccine Dengvaxia citing cases where the vaccine could actually increase the severity of the dengue infection and its complications in persons who received the vaccine and had never had dengue before. So after two years, the program for immunizing the kids against dengue has hit a roadblock.

Mosquito on human skin and sucking blood. Image Credit: Everything I Do / Shutterstock
Mosquito on human skin and sucking blood. Image Credit: Everything I Do / Shutterstock

Philippines Department of Health (DOH) advisory body of doctors and pharmacologists - the Formulary Executive Council (FEC) of advisers had formulated a set of recommendations at the beginning of the program. These were not accepted and the program went ahead with vaccinating 830,000 children. They had cautioned in their recommendations that the safety and cost effectiveness of the vaccine was not yet established and it should be handled carefully. There were three meetings in January where the panel had repeatedly advised caution before finally approving the purchase of the vaccine on 1st February 2016.

Related Stories

The letter from FEC to Garin says, “Based on the available scientific evidence presented to the Council, there is still a need to establish long-term safety, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness,” according to Reuters. They had added that there should be smaller clinical studies and pilot trials and implantation of the vaccination drive in phases to check for the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine. Instead the vaccination drive had rolled out in a single thrust across three regions at the same time. A small baseline study was indeed conducted in February March 2016 but the results were not conclusive.

The panel had also advised against purchasing in bulk to reduce its existing prices and improve upon the cost effectiveness of the vaccine. The minutes of the meeting revealed that the panel had advised that the cost of 1,000 pesos ($21.29) per dose was “not cost-effective” when the buyer was the public. These recommendations were not heeded to at the time and 3 million doses of Dengvaxia in one lot were purchased at the time to ensure that all the kids received three doses of the vaccine.

Dengue is caused by a virus carried by Aedes mosquitoes. It is a febrile illness leading to intense fever and muscle and joint pain. The infection is feared because of the complications it can cause including hemorrhagic fever leading to increased bleeding and death. This infection kills thousands each year in the tropical countries. Philippines last year has seen over 1000 deaths due to dengue and its complications.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

HPV vaccine shows long-term safety and efficacy in protecting against most virulent strains
Altering genetic mutation could enhance FluMist vaccine’s protective effect
Enterovirus vaccine protects against virus-induced diabetes in mouse model
New vaccine technique can effectively combat breast cancer, mice study shows
Study shows that HPV vaccine also prevents recurrent respiratory papillomatosis in children
Mosquito control using special bacteria infected mosquitoes approved by the EPA
The ratcheting cost of the pneumococcal vaccine: What gives?
ICG provides 1.4 million vaccine doses to control yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
University was tipped off to possible unauthorized trials of herpes vaccine