Florida Hospital Nicholson Center launches mobile broadcast hardware for advanced surgical training

December 13, 2017

The Florida Hospital Nicholson Center, one of the leading robotic training centers in the country, today announces the launch of the B-Hive, an adaptable mobile broadcast hardware that allows for a unique and customized learning experience. The B-Hive combines video conferencing with advanced surgical training on a mass scale, designed to provide both practicing and upcoming surgeons with a user-friendly, visual education for new medical devices and procedures.

“We saw the need for a device like the B-Hive when our production team would travel the country to help OR teams broadcast their physician’s surgeries. Having a whole production team in the OR can be intrusive, distracting and expensive, so we created an all-in-one solution to solve this problem” said Steven Thekan, co-creator of the B-Hive and digital services supervisor of the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center. “The B-Hive is all-inclusive, remotely operated, and highly interactive. As remote learning continues to thrive, we’re excited to see our educational options meet training needs at a similar pace.”

Related Stories

The B-Hive is adaptable to almost every medical device image source and can convert the variety of signal types into a single broadcast signal, which can then be sent to any desktop, tablet or smart phone. All cameras, microphones and adapters are fully included with the box, and set-up is user-friendly and low-maintenance. The Nicholson Center offers support services, troubleshooting and remotely controls the entire training event.

“With video calls becoming part of our daily lives, it only makes sense for training to keep up with this technology,” said Steven Thekan. “The bi-directional nature of the B-Hive allows for real-time conversation between parties across the globe. In-person training can often mean spending money on hotel, flights, lab fees and other expenses. Whereas remote learning, in this capacity, serves as a cost-effective alternative with unmatched technological accuracy.”

The B-Hive is now available for use.

Source:

https://www.nicholsoncenter.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

HELP program for older adults reduces hospital readmissions rates
Uncontrolled lung diseases could lead to costly A&E visits and hospital stays
Does patient care suffer with substitute doctors?
Children's Colorado and RxRevu partner to help prescribers better meet needs of pediatric patients
Stopping opioid addiction at one key source: The hospital
Study could pave way for new life-saving treatments to be administered in critical first hour of injury
The Valley Hospital uses novel mobile app to enhance pre-hospital emergency care
Problems with your hospital care? Speak up!

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increasing hydroxyurea dose linked to reduction in hospitalization for young sickle cell anemia patients