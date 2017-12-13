Mitochondrial error-correction mechanism essential for energy production of cells

December 13, 2017

Mitochondria generate most of the energy cells need through a respiratory chain for which they must produce their own proteins. The research group of Associate Professor Henna Tyynismaa, University of Helsinki, Finland, has discovered a "quality control" mechanism in the mitochondria, which is necessary for the construction of a functional respiratory chain.

Tyynismaa's group studied a mitochondrial enzyme, which attaches the correct amino acid to the transfer RNA, which directs protein synthesis. Working together with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and University of Turku researchers, the group established that this enzyme makes mistakes and can attach the wrong amino acids to the transfer RNA. This means that the amino acid sequence in the resulting respiratory chain proteins would be incorrect, unless the enzyme had an additional mechanism to correct its mistakes.

Related Stories

"We found that the error-correction mechanism of this mitochondrial enzyme is vital for the cell: even a slight decrease in the correction mechanism had an adverse effect on the function of the cell. The significance of this mechanism for the mitochondria was previously unknown," explains Tyynismaa.

Deviations in the mitochondrial protein synthesis can result in many different hereditary diseases. The enzyme, which is the focus of this research, is also known to harbour disorders caused by genetic anomalies, which may result either in a severe neonatal heart disease or a brain disease with an onset in early adulthood.

"We do not currently know whether these diseases are the result of the weakened ability of the enzyme to attach the correct amino acids to the transfer RNA or problems in its error-correction mechanism. A better understanding of the enzyme's fundamental mechanisms may help us determine the impact of the faulty genes in the future," says Tyynismaa.

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/news/health/quality-control-is-vital-for-the-energy-production-of-cells

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Specific protein negatively affects pancreatic cells and leads to cancer growth
Researchers discover how unusually long strands of RNA work in skin cells
Researchers establish function of long RNA strands in skin development and disease
Clearance of cancer cell debris via pro-resolving mediators can prevent tumor recurrence
Overcoming Challenges of Assays of Complex Cellular Models with Real-Time Live-Cell Analysis
Reducing mitochondrial protein in cardiac muscle cells initiates heart failure
Impaired respiratory function in people born prematurely could be due to smaller airways
Scientists reveal ‘anti-metastatic surveillance’ role of Caveolin-1 protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Live-cell microscopy reveals internal forces that direct cell migration