Researchers discover way to enhance effectiveness and safety of sonogenetics

January 3, 2018

Researchers at Duke University have discovered a way to enhance the effectiveness and safety of sonogenetics or ultrasonic modulation, emerging techniques that use sound waves to control the behavior of individual neurons or to promote tissue growth and wound healing in other cells.

Ultrasonic therapy often uses targeted ultrasound waves to create cavitation bubbles -- tiny balloons of rapidly oscillating air pockets that stretch nearby cell membranes when they burst. This stretching can activate calcium ion channels, causing a neuron to fire, or can signal the body's repair mechanisms to crank into overdrive.

If a bubble is too big or too close, however, the technique can damage or destroy nearby cells. While this may be the desired result in applications such as cancer therapy, researchers of sonogenetics typically want to avoid damage.

In a new study, biomedical engineers found that by attaching microscopic beads to receptors on the cell's surface, they can produce the technique's cell-stretching, calcium-releasing effects much more safely.

The results appeared online the week of December 25, 2017 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

"To get ion channels and pores in a cell's membrane to open, you typically have to stretch it very strong and very fast," said Pei Zhong, the Anderson-Rupp Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Duke. "But we discovered that attaching microbeads to the cell's surface amplifies the cell's response during cavitation and produces the same result with much less risk of cellular injury."

Produced when a force creates a void in liquid, cavitation bubbles can be powerful enough to cause severe damage to ship propellers. While the cavitation bubbles created during medical procedures are not nearly that strong, they can still cause a lot of damage. And because of their speed and randomness, it is very difficult to study their effects on nearby cells.

Related Stories

The new study is the first to use an experimental platform that Zhong's team built in 2015 to study sonoporation that reliably produces tandem cavitation bubbles in exactly the same spot every time. By placing different types of cells at various distances from the bubbles, researchers can begin to explore the details of how cells respond.

For the first follow-up study to use the platform, Zhong chose to look at calcium signaling.

"Calcium signaling regulates many important cellular functions, like muscle contraction, neural communication, gene transcription and tissue growth," said Fenfang Li, a postdoctoral research fellow in Zhong's laboratory and lead author of the study. "Previous studies have shown that sonogenetics and sonoporation causes a calcium response, which can make neurons fire or promote healing in other cells, so we wanted to take a closer look."

The results showed that cavitation bubbles actually produce two types of calcium responses: slow waves and fast waves. But most interestingly, the study showed that microbeads attached to the cell's surface can catch some of the bubbles' energy so they tug at the membrane's surface. This provides more localized deformation -- and a stronger calcium response -- from a slower, softer wave.

"This strategy can stimulate the cells at a safe distance from the cavitation bubbles," said Zhong. "The approach should make it much easier for researchers to safely use sonogenetics in human therapies."

Source:

http://pratt.duke.edu/news/calcium-cavitation

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Calcium, vitamin D supplements may not protect older adults against hip fractures
Researchers reveal previously unknown mechanism that inhibits cells' ability to develop into tumors
Multifunctional protein also plays role in development of blood cells
TSRI scientists uncover new insights into regulatory network behind axon termination
Sickle cell patients, families and doctors face a ‘fight for everything’
Bioengineers reveal how to recreate complex folded shapes from living tissue
Study reveals biology behind why muscle stem cells respond differently to aging or injury
T cell-inducing dengue vaccines could confer broader protection for kids born to vaccinated mothers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research uncovers mechanism implicated in defective function of tumor-associated dendritic cells