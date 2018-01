In a study that investigated the association between allergic diseases and ophthalmologic diseases in 14,776 adults, asthma and allergic rhinitis were each associated with a 50% increased likelihood of having cataracts. Atopic dermatitis was not linked with cataracts in the Journal of Dermatology study, however.

The findings indicate that efforts should be made to reduce the risk of ophthalmologic complications when treating patients with certain allergic diseases.