FDA issues approval letter for Planmed Clarity 2D digital mammography system

January 8, 2018

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an approval letter for the Planmed Clarity2D full-field digital mammography system on December 28th, 2017. The Planmed Clarity 2D system is an elegant digital mammography system, which provides great image quality, optimal ergonomics, and excellent usability for breast cancer screenings. In addition to screening mammograms, the system supports diagnostic work-up examinations and biopsy procedures.

According to Jan Moed, Managing Director of Planmed Oy, the FDA approval for the system is an important milestone for the Planmed Clarity product family:

We are excited that we can now introduce our fantastic Planmed Clarity 2D system in the United States. The system received the European Economic Area’s CE mark in early 2016 and it’s also available in Latin America, Africa, Australia, and Asia. The feedback and response the system has received from other markets has been really positive, and I believe this will be the case in the U.S. market as well. It is a complete and cost-effective solution without compromising quality.

Related Stories

The functional design of the unit guarantees optimal ergonomics for both the radiographer and the patient. The compact and eye-pleasing design relieves patient anxiety, and the flexible compression paddle adapts to patients of all sizes making the patient experience comfortable and relaxed.

“Planmed Clarity’s customizable image processing options serve various radiology needs. The system also features a stable digital detector which makes it suitable for working in extreme conditions, such as humid environments or mobile clinic installations. With this unit we’re truly addressing the needs of the radiologist, radiographer, and the patient without forgetting the investment views of the clinic management,” stated Planmed’s Clinical Director Jukka Erkkilä.

Planmed products are sold, marketed and supported in North America by Planmed USA, Inc. (Roselle, IL).

Source:

http://www.planmed.com/Press/News-main-page/planmed-clarity-2d-digital-mammography-system-receives-fda-approval/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Abbreviated breast MRI may be valuable cancer detection tool for women with dense breasts
Research provides new understanding of how cancer cells move during metastasis
Novel GammaPod system receives FDA clearance to treat early stage breast cancer
Study finds new marker to detect fatal breast cancer
Study illustrates the role of alcohol in causing damage to DNA and increased cancer risk
Specific bacteria in the intestines can improve response rate to cancer immunotherapy
3D mammography may help rein in cancer screening costs
Indonesian study finds low rates of awareness about cervical and breast cancer screening

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?

Our mission is to advance the measurement of human proteins with greater precision, to bring to the world the benefits of absolute molecular specificity when it comes to interrogating proteins at the molecular level.

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers reveal how tumor cells disrupt circadian rhythm to survive