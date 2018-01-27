Study contradicts long-established dogma about eye immunity

January 27, 2018

A person needs immune-suppressive drugs for organ transplants but not typically for transplants in the eye. How come? Like a few other parts of the body, some components of the eye, like the lens, don't have direct access to vessels that deliver immune cells. They were assumed to be places that immune cells couldn't go. They were immune privileged. But new research suggests that assumption is false - a finding that has implications for both wound healing in the eye and for changes in vision like cataracts. The results were recently published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

Related Stories

The finding came as something of a surprise to senior author Sue Menko, PhD, Professor in the Department of Pathology, Anatomy and Cell Biology at Thomas Jefferson University, in part because she hadn't set out to challenge the scientific dogma in the field.

Dr. Menko, together with first author Caitlin Logan, MD, PhD, and second author Caitlin Bowen, was looking at a mouse that had been engineered to stop producing a key developmental protein called N-cadherin just as the lens was beginning to form. Not only did they show that N-cadherin was necessary for creating the perfectly clear structure of the lens, they also observed that malformed lenses lacking N-cadherin began to attract immune cells to try to fix the damage.

The immune cells appear to travel to the lens via a web of ligaments that suspends the lens and connects it to the surrounding muscle tissue called the ciliary body, rich with immune-cell-carrying blood vessels. The main function of the ciliary body is to control the shape of the lens and help us focus.

"Understanding that the lens is accessible to both immune protection and overreaction, could change the way we think about a number vision disorders," says Dr. Menko. "The immune system plays such a major role in many disease states. It's time we began to learn about its role in fibrotic scarring of the lens in cataract formation and other diseases."

Source:

http://www.jefferson.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

'Lazy eye' could be treated with wearable augmented-reality technology
Government announces plans to include eye test reminder during driving license renewal
Study finds nearly 170% increase in eye injuries associated with non-powder guns
New retinal imaging scanner may one day revolutionize eye care
Statins appear to reduce risk of repeated surgery in patients who undergo vitrectomy
Everyday eye movements may be cause of glaucoma in people with normal intraocular pressure
Scientists develop reversible superglue seal to treat ocular injuries
Digital image of the retina provides enormous information about patients' general health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mount Sinai study uses adaptive optics to examine retinal eye damage from solar eclipse