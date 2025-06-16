Mycotoxin exposure during pregnancy linked to lower birthweight

Exposure to mycotoxins – a broad group of harmful substances produced by mold – during pregnancy may impact placental function, which could result in lower birthweight in humans, according to Rutgers Health researchers.

One such mycotoxin is zearalenone, a compound with estrogen-like activity. Zearalenone, more specifically classified as a mycoestrogen, contaminates food sources, as its synthetic form is given to livestock in the United States to promote metabolic growth. Because it mimics estrogen, a hormone critical to pregnancy and fetal development, zearalenone may interfere with crucial biological processes during gestation.

Zearalenone is an emerging and understudied environmental health concern that enters the body through food and diet – and it has been detected in humans around the world, the researchers said.

Their study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, investigated the presence of these compounds in pregnant individuals and assessed whether genetic differences influence their impact on fetal development. The researchers said it is the first study to examine prenatal exposure to mycoestrogens in relation to placental and birth outcomes.

Our findings emphasize the need for greater awareness of mycoestrogen exposure and its potential impact on maternal and fetal health. This research underscores the importance of considering genetic factors when evaluating environmental exposures and their health effects." Zorimar Rivera-Núñez, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and lead author of the study

Researchers analyzed data from a cohort of pregnant participants and found widespread exposure to mycoestrogens. Notably, the study examined the role of a genetic variant, ABCG2 Q141K, that affects the body's ability to transport and eliminate certain compounds. Individuals carrying this variant showed altered birth outcomes, suggesting genetic predisposition may play a crucial role in the effects of mycoestrogen exposure during pregnancy.

The study's results suggest a need for further research into dietary guidelines and public health policies aimed at reducing exposure to mycoestrogens, particularly among pregnant individuals who may be more vulnerable due to genetic variations.

"We know that ultra-processed foods are associated mycoestrogen content, so pregnant people can lower their exposure by avoiding those foods when possible," said Rivera-Núñez, citing another study she was involved with. "Ultra-processed foods that may contain zearalenone are derived from grains and grain-based products, such as pasta, breakfast cereals, baked goods and breads."

The study adds to an expanding body of evidence that environmental factors, coupled with genetic predisposition, can influence birth outcomes.

"We expect mycoestrogen exposure to increase worldwide due to climate change, as the presence of mycoestrogens in crops increases with warmer temperatures," said Rivera-Núñez. "In fact, mycoestrogen exposure has been documented in many populations around the world, and in the past decade, the number of scientific studies characterizing exposure in humans has increased as a reflection of increasing concern about this emergent exposure."

Future research will explore potential interventions that could mitigate these risks to protect pregnant women and their babies, including regulating the use of mycoestrogens and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

For more information on this study and other public health research at Rutgers, visit the School of Public Health website.