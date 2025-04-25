Study finds early signs of dry eye in most young adults

Researchers at Aston University have called for more advice to be given to young people about preventing dry eye disease, after a study carried out in conjunction with Oslo University Hospital and Sørlandet Hospital Trust in Norway found that 90% of participants had at least one sign of the condition in their eyes.

Dry eye disease occurs when the eyes do not make enough tears, or make poor-quality tears without sufficient lipid or mucus levels which leads to poor tear film stability and rapid evaporation. Sufferers may have gritty feeling eyes, itching or stinging in the eyes, red eyes, sensitivity to light and blurry vision. There are several risk factors for dry eye disease, including stress and wearing contact lenses. It is also more prevalent in females. In the 18-25 age group, a major risk factor is screen use.

The research, following 50 18-25-year-olds over time, was led by Dr. Rachel Casemore at Aston University School of Optometry and is the first of its kind. The researchers looked for symptoms of dry eye disease in the participants, studied lifestyle factors, and followed up with participants one year on to find out if there had been any progression of the condition.

The initial study showed that 56% of participants had dry eye disease, while 90% had at least one symptom of the condition. Around half of the participants in the study had lost at least 25% of a type of gland in the eye called the meibomian gland. These glands produce the outer lipid layer of the eye's tear film, which is responsible for preventing evaporation of tears, and therefore keeps the tear film stable and the eye moist. One year on, the researchers found that there had been significant progression of dry eye disease in the study participants.

Additionally, the researchers found correlation found between how long the study group used screens and signs of dryness on the eye surface. The average screen use of participants was eight hours per day.

The researchers concluded that the evidence of dry eye disease symptoms and progression in the young adults in their study shows the need for early detection of potential signs, and the identification of those who may go on to develop dry eye disease. These individuals can then be advised on managing the condition before progression.

The progression and development of dry eye disease can be slowed by various methods. Dr Casemore says that the simplest ways are to take regular screen breaks, to carry out blink exercises to ensure the release of oils from the meibomian glands and to keep hydrated. A healthy, balanced diet, including sources of omega-3 fatty acids, such as oily fish, is also important, as is regular sleep patterns.

Dr. Casemore suggests that those with irregular sleep patterns, such as those caused by sleep disorders or anxiety, should seek advice. People who wear contact lenses need to ensure they get regular check-ups to ensure optimum fitting, and that they adhere to their replacement schedule, wearing time schedule, cleaning regimes and safety advice, such as no sleeping, showering or swimming in contact lenses.

It is concerning to note the increasing prevalence of dry eye disease signs and symptoms in young adults, which has been referred to as a 'lifestyle epidemic' by some researchers. Eye care practitioners are well placed to identify the clinical indicators of dry eye disease and counsel young adults around modifiable risk factors, such as screen use habits, sleeping habits, contact lens use, diet, blinking patterns, and management of stress levels. Our future research aims to continue investigation of the potential tear and meibomian gland oil biomarkers which were identified during the study and further explore the effect of diet on dry eye disease development." Dr. Rachel Casemore at Aston University School of Optometry