Chlamydia pneumoniae found in the eye may aggravate Alzheimer’s disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cedars-SinaiFeb 1 2026

Chlamydia pneumoniae—a common bacterium that causes pneumonia and sinus infections—can linger in the eye and brain for years and may aggravate Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study from Cedars-Sinai. Published in Nature Communications, the discovery suggests this bacterium can amplify Alzheimer’s disease and points to potential interventions including inflammation-limiting therapies and early antibiotic treatment.

The study shows for the first time that Chlamydia pneumoniae can reach the retina—the tissue lining the back of the eye—where it triggers immune responses linked to inflammation, nerve cell death and cognitive decline.

Seeing Chlamydia pneumoniae consistently across human tissues, cell cultures and animal models allowed us to identify a previously unrecognized link between bacterial infection, inflammation and neurodegeneration. The eye is a surrogate for the brain, and this study shows that retinal bacterial infection and chronic inflammation can reflect brain pathology and predict disease status, supporting retinal imaging as a noninvasive way to identify people at risk for Alzheimer’s.”

Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui, PhD, professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology, and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University and the leading, senior author of the study

To conduct the study, researchers used advanced imaging, genetic testing and protein analysis to examine retinal tissue from 104 individuals, some with normal cognition, some with mild cognitive impairment and some with Alzheimer’s disease.

They found significantly higher levels of Chlamydia pneumoniae in the retinas and brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease than they found in people with normal cognition. The higher the bacterial levels detected, the more severe the brain changes and cognitive decline investigators found.

Higher levels of the bacterium were more common in people who carried the APOE4 gene variant, a known risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

Related Stories

Investigators also studied human neurons in the lab and in laboratory mice with Alzheimer’s disease. In both, infection with Chlamydia pneumoniae increased inflammation, nerve cell death and cognitive decline, showing the bacterium can accelerate disease processes. The infection also triggered production of amyloid-beta, the protein that accumulates in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

The findings were driven by co-first authors Bhakta Gaire, PhD, and Yosef Koronyo, MSc.

“This discovery raises the possibility of targeting the infection-inflammation axis to treat Alzheimer’s,” said Timothy Crother, PhD, co-corresponding author of the study and research professor at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's and the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Cedars‑Sinai.

The findings suggest that targeting chronic bacterial infection—and the inflammation it triggers—could represent a new treatment strategy. The research also supports potential use of the retina as a noninvasive way to help diagnose and monitor the disease.

Source:

Cedars-Sinai

Journal reference:

Gaire, B. P., et al. (2026). Identification of Chlamydia pneumoniae and NLRP3 inflammasome activation in Alzheimer’s disease retina. Nature Communications. doi: 10.1038/s41467-026-68580-4. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-68580-4

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sleeping without pillows may help reduce nighttime eye pressure in glaucoma
New eye injection restores sight in untreatable hypotony
Petrolatum ointments cause microshunt swelling, rupture in glaucoma patients
WVU researchers explore how to restore vision in people with inherited blindness
AI automates sister chromatid exchange counting, improving diagnosis of Bloom syndrome
Study reveals new genetic insights into reticular pseudodrusen in people with AMD
Genetic differences in surfactant proteins influence retinopathy of prematurity risk
Research breakthrough could provide a new, non-invasive way to assess retinal health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cardiovascular risk scores predict future development of serious eye diseases