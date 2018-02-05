Weight loss surgery helps prevent diabetes-related microvascular complications in obese patients

February 5, 2018

In a BJS (British Journal of Surgery) analysis of published studies in obese patients with type 2 diabetes, researchers found that weight loss surgery helps prevent the development of microvascular complications—which affect small blood vessels—better than medical treatment. The analysis was conducted by investigators from the Surgical Department of the University of Heidelberg in cooperation with the Study Center of the German Surgical Society.

Microvascular complications of diabetes include diabetic nephropathy, neuropathy, and retinopathy, which affect the kidneys, nerves, and eyes, respectively. These diabetes-related complications are responsible for the high healthcare costs of type 2 diabetes and the leading causes for dialysis, amputations, and blindness in the Western world.

Related Stories

The risk of developing microvascular diabetic complications was 4-fold reduced in patients with type 2 diabetes undergoing surgery compared with patients with current guideline-based medical therapy. The analysis also found that pre-existing diabetic nephropathy was strongly improved by surgery compared with medical treatment. The likelihood for improvement or remission in patients with diabetes-related kidney damage was 15-times higher after surgery compared with current medical therapy.

"Medical therapy for type 2 diabetes seems to have reached its limitations, even with the newly available drugs. Metabolic surgery strongly reduces the risk for diabetes-associated complications and seems even to improve existing diabetic kidney damage in 1 out of 2 operated patients," said lead author Dr. Adrian Billeter, of the University of Heidelberg, in Germany. "Such strong and reliable effects, especially on very difficult-to-treat diabetic kidney damage, are not even remotely possible with the current medical therapy," added senior author Prof. Beat Müller-Stich, also of the University of Heidelberg.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/british-journal-surgery/weight-loss-surgery-improves-microvascular-complications-obese

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Weight loss following bariatric operation leads to improvements in heart health
Point-of-care ultrasound helps surgeons perform thyroid surgery without general anesthesia
AANA and VirtaMed collaborate to advance arthroscopic surgery training
New UConn study identifies weight loss ripple effect
Hunger overrides satiety following weight loss, study finds
Weight gain does not offer mortality benefit for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, findings show
Researchers develop simple test to predict T2D remission after bariatric surgery
Short-term weight loss before bariatric surgery leads to better outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Guidelines to control opioid prescribing for post-surgery pain