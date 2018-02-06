Innovate UK Grant awarded to Unitive Design & Analysis

Unitive Design & Analysis Ltd, a London-based SME, are delighted to announce their success in being awarded a grant by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

Working with the University of Bristol, partners in the UK Quantum Technology Hub and part of the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme, this grant supports the development of a commercial direction for the Quantum Light Source (QLS) - an enormously exciting technology which has profound implications for the future of imaging applications.

QLS represents the successful culmination of research by the UofB who have demonstrated imaging and sensing ‘beyond the shot noise limit’ using quantum technology. Supported by QuantIC and the Quantum Technology Enterprise Centre, Bristol’s research opens a paradigm shift, providing a way to move beyond classical limitations of metrology which until now have been an inevitable part of all imaging and sensing.

The Bristol team reached out to Unitive Design and Analysis (UDA) as their chosen industry partner to help direct their research focus towards the needs of industry.

“We are proud to lead this incredibly exciting project and believe that the UK is poised to bring world-leading technology to imaging and sensing applications which will have a significant impact in industry”, Dr Phil Marsden, founder and Managing Director of Unitive Design, is adamant that finding real world applications is now the main challenge.

We’ll be engaging with innovators in industry and research to investigate ways that QLS can bring benefits by enabling faster, more accurate measurements and imaging, while reducing damage in organic and fragile materials. We’re calling on interested parties to get in touch”. Dr Phil Marsden, Unitive Design

The QLS has the potential to be a UK-first, QT-based commercial enhanced imaging product. Ultimately the identification of relevant industrial sectors will ensure that new research on the QLS delivers the performance metrics and characteristics which will be key drivers for commercial adoption. Establishing the means to bring this future closer to a commercial reality is the focus of this innovative project.