Traces of caffeine and its byproducts in the blood can be indicative of Parkinson’s disease

February 16, 2018

Researchers at Juntendo University report in Neurology the potential use of blood levels of caffeine and its byproducts as biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease. The finding is promising for the development of a method enabling early identification of the disease.

Caffeine and its byproducts (metabolites) after intake in the human body. Levels of these molecules in the blood are lower for patients with Parkinson’s and can hence serve as biomarkers for the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, affecting the latter’s motor system — the part controlling bodily motion. Its symptoms include shaking, rigidity and difficulty with walking. There is evidence that daily caffeine consumption reduces the risk of developing Parkinson’s.  Now, a team of researchers led by Nobutaka Hattori from Juntendo University School of Medicine have studied how traces of caffeine in the blood, after drinking coffee, can be indicative of Parkinson’s disease. The researchers found that caffeine levels are significantly lower in patients with the disease; caffeine concentrations could therefore be used as an indicator of Parkinson’s, particularly in its early stages.

Video: Professor Nobutaka Hattori describing his group's research on Parkinson's disease.

Related Stories

The researchers studied a group of 139 people, both men and women, with and without Parkinson’s disease. Each person drank between 0 and 5 cups of coffee per day (except for one participant who drank more than six). Then, they checked the participants’ blood serum for traces of caffeine and its 11 so-called downstream metabolites — small molecules produced during caffeine-induced metabolic processes in the human body.

The scientists found that the serum levels of caffeine and of almost all metabolites, including theophylline, theobromine and paraxanthine — caffeine’s main byproducts — were lower in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Although the data obtained by Hattori’s team show that there is a clear relation between a person’s caffeine (metabolite) serum levels and having Parkinson’s disease, there was no significant association between the severity of the disease and the concentration of any of the caffeine-related substances. Also, there was no significant difference in serum levels between male and female patients (males are known to suffer more often from Parkinson’s disease).

The findings of Hattori and colleagues suggest that caffeine and caffeine metabolite levels in the blood can be, quoting the researchers, “early diagnostic biomarkers for the [Parkinson’s] disease”; moreover, the results “further indicated the neuroprotective effects of caffeine”.

Source:

http://www.juntendo.ac.jp/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Advanced live cell imaging reveals brain’s response to blood vessel injury
Study finds altered blood flow in brains of preterm newborns
Testing blood for caffeine levels may aid diagnosis of Parkinson's disease
New guidelines redefine what classes as high blood pressure
Testing for alpha fetoprotein may improve early liver cancer detection, finds study
Common ketone supplement may reduce blood sugar in diabetics, suggests study
Gene therapy shows promising effect against blood clots, study states
New partnership to evaluate effectiveness of diagnostic blood test for type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Using Smartphones for Cancer Diagnosis and Management

Dr. Castro is a translational oncologist with experience developing and harnessing nanotechnology and molecular imaging platforms for cancer purposes. His work offers a “less is more” approach — to generate robust cancer analyses using scant amount of specimens. Dr. Castro’s research has included funding from the V Foundation for Cancer Research, National Institutes of Health, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, and the Department of Defense.

Using Smartphones for Cancer Diagnosis and Management

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists imitate the Human Blood-retinal barrier on a microfluidic chip