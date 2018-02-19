IncuCyte S3 provides real-time around-the-clock live-cell analysis

February 19, 2018

No matter the time of day or night, see exactly what happened to your cells and when.

Biological processes are dynamic, and a single snapshot in time may not capture rare or transient events, causing you to miss a relevant response. With the IncuCyte® S3 Live-Cell Analysis System and reagents, automatically follow the sequence of biological events continuously, then ‘rewind and replay’ the experiment to see what really happened to your cells while you were away.

The IncuCyte S3 combines image-based measurements, a physiologically relevant environment, and microplate throughput to enable researchers to visualize and analyze cell behaviors at a scale and in ways that were previously not possible — all without ever removing cells from the incubator.

Never miss powerful insights again, with the NEXT-GENERATION IncuCyte® S3 Live-Cell Analysis System and reagents.

Source:

https://www.essenbioscience.com/en/

