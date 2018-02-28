Pancreatic progenitor cells could be used to treat diabetes, suggests study

By February 28, 2018

Researchers have confirmed the existence of progenitor cells in the pancreas that can be stimulated to turn into glucose-responsive beta cells, a finding that could lead to the development of regenerative cell therapies for type 1 diabetes.

Credit: URGREEN 3S/Shutterstock.com

The possibility that the pancreas harbors progenitor cells that could regenerate islets has been suggested for decades, but has never been proven, until now. A new study has located those stem cells, and confirmed their ability to develop into glucose-responsive beta cells.

Our in-depth study of these pancreatic stem cells may help us tap into an endogenous cell supply 'bank' for beta cell regeneration purposes and, in the future, lead to therapeutic applications for people living with type 1 diabetes."

Dr. Juan Dominguez-Bendala, Co-Author and Researcher at The Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami

Related Stories

Dominguez-Bendala and team have previously shown that a growth factor called bone morphogenetic protein 7 (BMP-7) stimulates progenitor-like cells within cultured human non-endocrine pancreatic tissue.

In the current study, they have shown that those stem cells exist in the ductal and glandular network of the pancreas. In addition, the cells express PDX1, a protein that is required for the development of beta cells. They also express a cell surface receptor called ALK3 that has been associated with tissue regeneration.

Using “molecular fishing” techniques the researchers were able to extract the cells that express these two proteins, culture them and show that the presence of BMP-7 triggered their proliferation and differentiation into beta cells.

"Together with our previous findings using BMP-7 to stimulate their growth, we believe that we may be able to induce these stem cells to become functional islets," said Dominguez-Bendala.

It is hoped that the findings will  aid in the development of regenerative cell therapies for the treatment of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

In type 1 diabetes, this would require abrogation of autoimmunity to avoid immune destruction of the newly formed insulin producing cells. For this reason our current efforts are converging on immune tolerance induction without the need for life long anti-rejection drugs."

Camillo Ricordi, Director of the Diabetes Research Institute, The University of Miami

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-02/drif-ups022718.php

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Women with Type 1 diabetes come across unique challenges
Diabetes drug use during pregnancy may increase risk of obesity or overweight in children
Physical activity could be used as strategy for diabetes prevention
Plant-based diet improves diabetes markers in overweight adults, study shows
High blood pressure drug may also help prevent onset of type 1 diabetes
Annual foot screening could help spot heart irregularities in people with diabetes
Researchers find shortcomings in pregnancy and prenatal care for women with diabetes
Study suggests novel approach for protecting diabetes patients from vascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Clinical trial studying type 1 diabetes reaches full enrollment