Queen's University researchers receive MRC award to develop new treatment for pancreatic cancer

May 11, 2018

Queen's University Belfast researchers at the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB) alongside local company Fusion Antibodies plc have secured a prestigious Medical Research Council (MRC) award to develop a new antibody drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Globally pancreatic cancer is still one of the most difficult cancers to treat, and new treatments are urgently required.

Recent statistics from Cancer Research UK shows that in the UK alone, almost 10,000 new cases are detected annually and the outlook for patients is much poorer than those suffering other cancers.

Related Stories

Queen's researchers are addressing this gap by designing an antibody that specifically targets the surface of the cancer cells.

Professor Dan Longley, Chair of Molecular Oncology at the Centre for Cancer Reserach Cell Biology (CCRCB) explains that, "this approach, called immunotherapy, has been heralded as a game-changing approach for other cancers such as skin melanomas, but new innovations are required to treat pancreatic cancer and this is the focus of our current work."

To create these antibodies the Queen's team will work with therapeutic antibody development specialists Fusion Antibodies plc to develop these prototype molecules.

Explaining the concept behind this new award, Professor Chris Scott, Chair of Pharmaceutical Biosciences at CCRCB at Queen's University describes, "Pancreatic cancer is the 6th most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

"Our aim is to develop a new antibody drug that will re-arm and trigger the patients' own immune systems to combat the disease. This exciting project is very much in line with the research ethos of Queen's University, which is centered on Global Challenges. With this discovery, we hope to change the lives of people across the world who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer."

Dr Paul Kerr, Chief Executive at Fusion Antibodies said, "We are delighted to use our expertise in drug development and antibody engineering to collaborate with Queen's University to generate new drug candidates for pancreatic cancer."

Source:

https://www.qub.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Neon Therapeutics evaluates safety, efficacy of NEO-PV-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy
Cancer Center at BIDMC announces launch of new Immunotherapy Institute
Scientists identify mutation that makes tumor cells resistant to breast and ovarian cancer drug
Nearly 50 people present with rare eye cancer - ocular melanoma
Researchers uncover protein linked to breast cancer metastasis
Research findings could lead to new therapies to curb ovarian cancer metastasis
ONC201 disrupts mitochondrial function and kills breast cancer cells, reveals study
Flushing the bladder with common chemotherapy drug after surgery can reduce bladder cancer recurrence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Osteoporosis drug prevents spread of basal-like breast cancer in mice