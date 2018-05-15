UQ's new Genome Innovation Hub focuses on improving healthcare

Genetic research aimed at improving healthcare will be the focus of the University of Queensland’s new Genome Innovation Hub.

UQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Robyn Ward said the $6.6 million Hub was a collaborative research center that would develop projects between leading UQ scientists, industry, government bodies and international academics.

“It will harness the genomics knowledge and leadership UQ had already shown with its stewardship of the Queensland Genomics Health Alliance,” Professor Ward said.

“The Hub will develop the means to analyze the genome so we can better understand diseases that affect Australians.”

Professor Ward said last week’s Federal Budget announcement of a $500 million investment in an Australian Genomics Mission was timely, given the objectives of the Genome Innovation Hub.

The Mission seeks to help save or transform the lives of more than 200,000 Australians through research into better testing, diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening disease.

”UQ is uniquely placed to be a leader in this field,” Professor Ward said.

“Our researchers are some of the best in genomics, stem cell differentiation and gene editing.

“Our research is already making an impact in the world of science and next we hope it can make a difference in the lives of Australians.”

Professor Dave Burt, Director of UQ Genomics, said the Genome Innovation Hub was a unique collaboration between the faculties of Science and Medicine and several research institutes at UQ.

“It brings together skills and facilities for the benefit of the UQ genomics community, industry and government in Queensland and beyond,” he said.