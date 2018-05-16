Glooko study sheds light on use of CGM data among diabetes healthcare professionals

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced the results of its recent study which examined diabetes healthcare professionals' use of CGM data. The study asked 38 diabetes healthcare professionals (29 endocrinologists; nine diabetes educators) to assess CGM data from 10 people with type 1 diabetes within the Glooko platform. The diabetes healthcare professionals were asked to qualitatively rank each patient's daily glycemic control from "best" to "worst" and indicate which CGM data features were relevant in the ranking process.

More than 70% of surveyed clinicians endorsed using three or more CGM data features in assessing glycemic control. This suggests that clinicians value CGM data features which have expanded utility compared to traditional glycemic indicators (SMBG readings, HbA1c) that are static and less dense.

Hypoglycemia and variance were the most frequently endorsed CGM data features (89.7% and 82.8% of all participants, respectively).

Hyperglycemia (44.8%), time-in- (37.9%) and out-of-range (34.5%), and mean daily glucose levels (24.1%) were also frequently endorsed.

No differences were observed between endocrinologists and diabetes educators in how each group assessed CGM data.

