Celgene to share new and updated data around novel hematological therapies

May 22, 2018

Celgene Corporation today announced that data from a broad range of early and late stage studies evaluating Celgene investigational agents and investigational uses of marketed products will be presented at the 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 14-17, 2018.

"We are proud to be sharing new and updated data around our innovative hematological therapies at EHA 2018, which further our understanding of blood cancers and other blood-related diseases and allow us to continue to have a major impact on the lives of patients," said Nadim Ahmed, President, Hematology & Oncology Franchise. "The data presented at EHA underscore the important role of immunomodulatory drugs at various stages of multiple myeloma, as well as illustrate our ongoing work in developing innovative treatment options, such as our erythroid maturation agent and CAR T cell therapies, for patients with life threatening blood disorders and cancers."

At EHA this year, data will be presented on Revlimid in both Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma and as maintenance treatment, and Pomalyst combination regimens following Revlimid use, including new data from the Phase III OPTIMISMM trial in the relapsed/refractory setting. Results from the Phase III RELEVANCE study of lenalidomide plus rituximab (R2) versus rituximab plus chemotherapy, followed by rituximab, in previously untreated follicular lymphoma patients will be featured during the meeting's Presidential Symposium. Data will also be presented on Celgene's CAR T cell therapies, including updated findings on bb2121 in multiple myeloma and pivotal clinical data on JCAR017 in lymphoma. Additionally, 2-year safety and efficacy data on luspatercept, an investigational compound, in beta-thalassemia will be presented.

