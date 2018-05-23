Study shows bacteria behave differently in humans compared to the lab

By May 23, 2018

A recent study has shown that deadly bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa behave differently in the humans, compared to a laboratory setting.

Image Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva/Shutterstock.com

The finding suggests that information obtained from laboratory-based studies may be limited in what it can tell researchers about how the bugs behave once they have invaded humans.

One important difference the study found was that in humans, there was an increased expression of genes responsible for antibiotic resistance.

In this paper, we show that several genes important for antibiotic tolerance are highly induced in humans compared to our laboratory and mouse modeling systems. There appears to be something unique in the human that is promoting resistance."

Professor Marvin Whiteley

Understanding how these genes and their expression levels differ between humans and the laboratory could help researchers establish lab conditions that better mimic human conditions and provide doctors with more accurate information for guiding therapeutic decisions on antibiotic usage.

As reported in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, human samples had high expression levels of several genes notorious for antibiotic resistance, including genes that encode efflux pumps that extrude antibiotics from the cell, as well as an enzyme that degrades certain antibiotics.

There were also less studied antibiotic resistance genes, including three related to zinc transport that our previous work has identified as critical antibiotic resistance determinants that were also highly expressed in the human patients."

Daniel Cornforth, First Author

Although this study focused on Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Whiteley believes the findings could be generalizable to other bacteria and have broader implications.  The work could provide a foundation for studying more samples and different types of infection.

Cornforth says the key takeaway from the study is that microbiologists can now perform transcriptomics on bacterial populations in a range of human infections and better understand what the bacteria are actually doing.

"We can also determine where our laboratory models succeed and where they fail in mimicking these infection environments," he adds.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-05/giot-hbb052118.php

Posted in: Cell Biology | Microbiology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Clinical trial tests natural treatment to provide long-term solution for chronic eczema
Study finds diverse mix of bacteria in the urine of kidney disease patients
Changing metabolic states of intestinal bacteria have an effect on MAIT defense cells
Study provides insights into how immune cells kill bacteria with acid
Good bacteria is bad news for atherosclerosis
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria could help clear antibiotic contamination
Biochemists isolate protein supercomplex from bacteria that generates voltage
Scientists find way to inhibit growth of specific gut microbes associated with diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »