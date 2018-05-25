Lunaphore and Vitro announce partnership to develop ISH protocols for RNA, DNA targets

May 25, 2018

Lunaphore Technologies SA, a next generation tissue diagnostics company, and Vitro SA, a manufacturer in the field of Pathology and Biomedical Research, announce today a collaboration agreement to develop In Situ Hybridization (ISH) protocols for RNA and DNA targets in tissue using reagents provided by Vitro on Lunaphore’s rapid autostaining platform.

ISH hybridization techniques not only require the implementation of protocols with long overnight incubation times, but also the protocol automation is challenging. The partnership is aiming to further facilitate the development of ISH applications for Lunaphore’s platform with shorter turnaround times using one of the latest automation technologies.

Lunaphore’s CEO, Ata Tuna Ciftlik, said:

Vitro and Lunaphore have a very good strategical fit to address ISH applications, which are a large portion of the tissue diagnostics market. Our partner Vitro can provide access to key know-how as well as quality ISH reagents, while Lunaphore has a unique automation technology. While Lunaphore has so far focused on immunohistology, ISH applications have always remained strategically important. This collaboration indeed proves the potential of our technology to address this highly attractive market segment."

Vitro’s CEO, Javier Fernández, commented:

We have been in the ISH and IHC market for over 10 years and we have never seen such an advanced platform as Lunaphore’s. Its technique breaks away from all pre-existing methods and requires new conditions and protocols. We aim to facilitate the ISH tissue staining for routine lab tests by reducing the turnaround time as well as the errors associated with numerous and delicate steps, and thus providing consistent and reproducible results.”

Source:

http://www.lunaphore.ch/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/24.05.2018_Press-Release_VitroCollaboration.pdf

