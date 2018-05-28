Specific neurons may cause male aggressiveness

By May 28, 2018

Scientists have managed to identify certain neurons in the brain that could evoke sense of aggressiveness. This could mean that problems associated with aggression could not be understood better and perhaps prevented they hope.

Image Credit: AFPics / Shutterstock
Image Credit: AFPics / Shutterstock

The results of this study titled, “A neural network for intermale aggression to establish social hierarchy,” appeared in the latest issue of the journal Nature Neuroscience.

The researchers were studying aggressive behavior in animal kingdom that translates into humans as well. This aggressive behavior begins as school yard conflicts and occurs in large scales in global warfare. They delved into the brains of animals to seek out centres that control such aggression.

The team of researchers found that there was a group of neurons in the ventral premammillary nucleus (PMv) of the hypothalamus in the brain. The hypothalamus is one of the key zones in the brain that controls several basic functions of the body. These groups of neurons in the hypothalamus are found to play an important role in initiating as well as organizing aggressive behavior.

Lead author Christian Broberger from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden explained that aggression and violence can lead to long term injury as well as mental trauma in people. It has financial connotations for the society and community as well he added. This study, he explained, adds to the knowledge about the origins of such aggression.

Related Stories

For this study the team looked at ventral premammillary nucleus neurons in mice models in the labs. The aggressive behavior of the mice could be controlled using stimulation and inhibition of the neurons in this region of the brain they find.

They activated these neurons in some mice. When a new male mouse was introduced into the cage, the activated mice showed aggression. The stimulation of these neurons was done using optogenetics – or use of light to control their switches.

By switching off these PMv using lights, the team could successfully abort an ongoing attack. They experimented by inhibiting these cells in a dominant male and switching them on in a submissive male.

The hierarchical status of the two mice were reversed, they noted. Broberger explained that this was a “role switch” that could be seen with the PMv cell manipulation.

The team noted that these neurons could specifically activate other regions of the brain as well. This included the reward and pleasure centres.

Stefanos Stagkourakis from the Karolinska Institutet explained that after these neurons were stimulated, the effects seemed to last. This can be explained in real life as well, he said. After a quarrel, people tend to feel resentful and antagonistic for a long period of time.

The effects of stimulation of the PMv cells in these mice seemed to last for up to two weeks said Broberger.

Source:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-018-0153-x

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Validating the Diagnosis of Depression
New gene therapy may help the brain to heal following stroke and other injuries
Aberrant protein prevents self-cleaning of nerve cells in ALS
Individual damaged nerve cells cause neurodegenerative diseases
Glucose metabolism is key to neural network development, finds study
Scientists successfully transfer memory of one animal to another
New brain cells are added in elderly adult brains too
Flow of cerebrospinal fluid found to be key signal for neural stem cell renewal

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Your stress can rub off on others