Study provides guidance to determine the right treatment for Red Diaper Syndrome

May 30, 2018

A case study and subsequent literature review has concluded that absent signs of clinical infection, breastfeeding should continue normally when mother and baby are diagnosed with Red Diaper Syndrome (pink-colored breast milk and pink-colored soiled diapers) caused by Serratia marcescens, an opportunistic bacteria. The study in Breastfeeding Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers , provides for the first-time guidance as to how primary care physicians and parents can determine appropriate treatment and any impacts on breastfeeding. The article is available free on the Breastfeeding Medicine website.

Related Stories

The article entitled, "Serratia marcescens Colonization Causing Pink Breast Milk and Pink Diapers: A Case Report and Literature Review ," is coauthored by Laura Quinn, Elizabeth Matthews, Ann Kellams, Debbie-Ann Shirley from the University of Virginia School of Medicine (Charlottesville, VA) and Melody Ailsworth, Richeson Drive Pediatrics (Lynchburg, VA). The study looked at the case of an 11-week-old infant being treated for fussiness and whose soiled diapers and clothing turned pink. The nursing mother also reported pink nursing pads. Additionally, similar studies involving nine other infants were also reviewed. The authors concluded that there isn't enough evidence to support treatment of the bacteria in otherwise healthy babies and mothers should be reassured that they can continue with breastfeeding in these circumstances.

"Knowledge that this bacteria is generally not pathological and clinical judgement should thus be the physician's guide," says Arthur I. Eidelman, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Breastfeeding Medicine.

Source:

https://home.liebertpub.com/news/study-finds-little-evidence-to-support-treating-red-diaper-syndrome-in-otherwise-healthy-breastfed-infants/2385

Posted in: Child Health News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop film to prevent bacteria from growing on dental retainers and aligners
Researchers identify novel epigenetic mutations as cause of neurodevelopmental, congenital disorders
California hospitals urge moms to favor breast milk over formula
Researchers call for new genetic tests for congenital diseases
Rutgers Cancer Institute nurses research various topics to enhance patient experience
FDA approves novel enzyme therapy for adults with rare and serious genetic disease
New lab-based approach shows how microbes can work with hosts to prevent infection
Study shows bacteria behave differently in humans compared to the lab

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Poor older adults with Medicaid insurance more likely to die after hospital discharge