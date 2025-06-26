Ribonucleases revealed as key players in Mendelian disorders

A new review brings to light the pivotal role of ribonucleases (RNases) in shaping the molecular foundation of Mendelian disorders. These essential enzymes, known for maintaining RNA metabolism, are revealed as central players in a diverse spectrum of human diseases. When disrupted by genetic mutations, RNases lose their ability to regulate RNA dynamics, giving rise to neurological, growth-related, hematopoietic, and mitochondrial dysfunctions.

At the heart of these disorders are loss-of-function mutations that compromise RNase activity either directly at the catalytic core or through alterations in their RNA recognition and localization motifs. These defects are often associated with severe disease phenotypes, including Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Perlman syndrome, and progressive external ophthalmoplegia, among others. Many of the RNases involved in these disorders are highly conserved across species, underscoring their fundamental biological importance.

The review explores how small non-coding RNAs, miRNAs, piRNAs, and other RNA classes depend on RNase regulation for their biogenesis and turnover. In neurological diseases, the loss of RNase function disrupts asymmetric neuronal translation, interferes with immune surveillance, and hinders RNA clearance mechanisms, leading to neuroinflammation and synaptic dysfunction. In growth disorders, mutations derail the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling axis, promoting unregulated cell proliferation and organ overgrowth. In the blood, RNase mutations impair telomere maintenance and ribosome maturation, compromising hematopoietic stem cell renewal.

To bridge the gap between mutation and disease, the article highlights the indispensable value of model organisms. Comparative studies across mice, zebrafish, flies, worms, and yeast reveal conserved genetic pathways and provide critical insight into disease pathogenesis. These models allow the functional dissection of mutations, mapping their consequences on RNA stability, protein synthesis, and cellular stress responses. The availability of single-cell transcriptomic atlases and cross-species genetic tools accelerates the identification of candidate disease genes and the testing of therapeutic strategies.

Dutta, A., et al. (2025). Ribonucleases in Mendelian disease: Characterization and insight from model organisms. Genes & Diseasesdoi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101613.

