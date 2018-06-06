KFU medical departments seek to find treatments for hereditary syndromes

June 6, 2018

Newest results were showcased at the International Myology School in Moscow on 16th - 19th May 2018. KFU was represented by Junior Research Associate Mikhail Mavlikeev. In particular, he spoke about an expedition to the Republic of Dagestan, a multiethnic region in Southern Russia, conducted by a combined team of researchers from Kazan, Ryazan, Moscow, and Saint-Petersburg.

As he explained, "We work on diagnostics of orphan diseases and aim to create medications to alleviate such conditions.

"Dagestan is a mountainous land with many isolated villages, and marriages between first and second cousins are rather widespread, which leads to higher prevalence of hereditary syndromes. During one of such trips we found an extremely rare ailment - limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2Q. It had only been described in literature once before we published our inquiry."

Related Stories

Another voyage to Dagestan was aimed to gather material for a general hereditary syndrome registry, and hundreds of patients were inducted.

"Those patients have rare genetic diseases, and there is a lack of experts who can tackle such cases. There is also a significant portion of undiagnosed individuals. We fill in our registry to speed up medication research. For instance, currently there are works on a drug to fight the most widespread hereditary disease of muscles - Duchenne muscular dystrophy. 1 in 3,500 boys are affected. Last year, driaspersen, a drug based on exon skipping, was registered in the United States. Other research is ongoing in various countries for other diseases. To that end, our registry can be of great assistance."

In other news, DMGP works together with the Gene and Cell Technologies Lab to find new ways to battle another neuromuscular disease - dysferlinopathy. Researchers test their findings on transgene animals.

Importantly, students of all ages are deeply involved in this cutting-edge research. This year, 46 students submitted their course projects at DMGP.

Source:

https://kpfu.ru/eng/news-eng/muscular-nervous-hereditary-syndromes-research.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
Sartorius and Penn State partner to advance teaching and research in biotechnology
SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications
Baboons break out of research facility briefly
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases
Research investigates how the brain adapts the body’s movements to avoid pain after injury
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experts develop biology-based research framework for Alzheimer’s