Molecular Health introduces MH Mendel to help geneticists in diagnosing hereditary diseases

Molecular Health (MH), a leading biomedical company that is transforming molecular data into clinically actionable information for efficient and safer cancer treatment options based on its proprietary Dataome® technology platform, has introduced Molecular Health Guide® Mendel (MH Mendel) as part of the established Molecular Health Guide® (MH Guide), a comprehensive software solution for precision medicine. MH Mendel, an integral part of the MH Guide 3.0, a registered IVD product, supports human geneticists in creating a diagnostic report based on their own variant classifications. MH Mendel combines the information that is most relevant for the diagnosis of hereditary diseases.

Data from a variety of sources are provided to help human geneticists to assess and classify variants detected in their patients. MH Mendel includes population frequencies, reported clinical significance, and functional impact predictions for a plethora of variants. For analysis of germline variants associated with hereditary diseases, MH Mendel supports human geneticists in managing their own variant classifications and interpretations as well as in creating diagnostic reports.