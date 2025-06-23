Food insecurity tied to higher death risk in cancer survivors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Pennsylvania School of MedicineJun 23 2025

Lack of access to healthy food is a threat to the lives of cancer survivors-a significant and often overlooked factor affecting their long-term health outcomes. A new study shows that those experiencing food insecurity had a 28 percent relative increase in risk of death as compared to those who were food secure. 

In the study, published recently in JAMA Health Forum, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine analyzed data from more than 5,000 respondents who shared their cancer diagnoses as part of a nationwide, government-sponsored health survey. 

Food matters in cancer care and outcomes. The results show that simple, integrated solutions can help prolong the lives of cancer survivors by helping put healthy food on their table." 

Jaya Aysola MD, MPH, study senior author, Associate Professor of Medicine and executive director of the Centers for Health Equity Advancement at Penn Medicine

Addressing root causes 

Food insecurity, estimated to affect about 40 million people in the US alone, is the condition in which good nutrition is of limited or uncertain availability. It is considered a significant socioeconomic factor in overall health and has been linked to higher risks of chronic diseases including heart disease, diabetes, some mental health disorders, hypertension, kidney disease, and colorectal cancer. 

The investigators made use of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2011 and 2012 National Health Interview Surveys (NHIS), as well as the U.S. National Death Index through 2019. Their analysis covered a total of 5,603 adults 40 and older who reported having had a cancer diagnosis on the NHIS and answered its questions relating to food security. 

Related Stories

A total of 579 (10.3%) of the respondents reported food insecurity. This group had higher all-cause mortality-overall risk of death-through 2019, compared to cancer survivors who did not report food insecurity. After adjustment for potentially relevant differences between respondents, such as sex, age, smoking status, and the presence of other illnesses, there remained a significant mortality gap between the groups-the food-insecure group having an estimated 28 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality. 

Analyses of subsets of the respondents also showed that respondents reporting food insecurity and non-participation in government food assistance programs had about 42 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality-and 42 percent of increased risk of cancer mortality. 

This is the first study to review and find a connection between food insecurity and mortality in people with cancer. "Screening for food-insecurity in clinical practice, expanding food assistance program eligibility, and guiding people to resources may help reduce this apparent connection," according to John Lin, a medical student and HEAL (Health Equity Advancement Lab) fellow at the Centers for Health Equity Advancement, and the study's first author. 

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Lin, J. C., et al. (2025). Mortality Outcomes for Survivors of Cancer With Food Insecurity in the US. JAMA Health Forum. doi.org/10.1001/jamahealthforum.2025.1381.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify a new treatment strategy for neuroblastoma
Inflammation and immune dysregulation drive breast cancer in aging women
Understanding long-term challenges for older breast cancer survivors
Statins could reduce breast cancer mortality by a fifth
Fruit fly study reveals how muscle cells sculpt organs
Supermarket ads push junk food for toddlers and infants
Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy
New AI algorithm speeds up cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough study maps hidden protein dynamics in cancer cells