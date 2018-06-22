Distek, Inc. launches revolutionary benchtop scale bioreactor

June 22, 2018

From the company that has brought you over 40 years of excellence in laboratory pharmaceutical instruments, Distek, Inc. is proud to introduce the BIOne 1250 Bioprocess Control Station.

BIOne Controller with Glass Bioreactor.

Distek, Inc. has revolutionized benchtop scale bioreactors with the release of our BIOne 1250 bioprocess control station for both mammalian and microbial models. The sleek appearance and intuitive touchscreen interface are only the beginning. The BIOne controller can seamlessly transition between traditional glass reactors and our BIOne single-use system.

Our expansion into the biotech arena marks another major milestone in Distek’s longstanding company history.  The BIOne 1250 offers an innovative approach to greatly assist our biotech customers.”

Jeff Brinker, President of Distek

Easy to use, the BIOne bioprocess control station is powerful enough to develop processes at the benchtop scale. Designed to fit your needs, the BIOne controller can be customized to conform to your lab design...rotameters or auto flow control, left or right-side setup, optical pH or standard, smart sensors or standard sensors and much more.

The release of the BIOne 1250 controller will establish Distek as an innovator in the benchtop bioreactor space and quickly establish Distek as a key player.”

Jeff Seely, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Distek, Inc

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
