Study shows precision medicine improves outcomes in pancreatic cancer patients

A study published today by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), Perthera, Inc., and colleagues in the AACR journal Clinical Cancer Research found for the first time that precision medicine can improve outcomes and provide clinically meaningful information to pancreatic cancer patients. Specifically, patients who underwent molecular profiling and were found to have an "actionable" alteration, who then went on to receive a targeted, matched treatment, had significantly increased progression-free survival.

"There has been a longstanding notion that precision medicine cannot benefit pancreatic cancer patients," said Lynn Matrisian, PhD, MBA, chief science officer at PanCAN and an author on the study. "We now have to rethink that position as this research exemplifies a changing tide in the way we should treat pancreatic cancer patients, ensuring molecular profiling is an integral part of their treatment journey."

Pancreatic cancer is the world's toughest cancer, with a five-year survival of just 9 percent. The disease is currently the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, but in just two years, pancreatic cancer is expected to surpass colorectal cancer to become the second.

The published multi-omic molecular profiling results underscore the value of precision medicine in a complex, often misunderstood disease.

"We are extremely excited to report these findings to both the medical and patient communities and especially proud to have published real-world evidence that shows precision medicine helps patients improve their outcomes," said Neal Koller, president and CEO of Perthera. "Though we are eager to expand upon our findings, it's important to celebrate the lives that were impacted, and the improved health that was given to patients, because of this collaborative research effort."

The multi-site study included 640 patients treated at 287 academic and community practices across the United States between 2014 and 2017. All the molecular profiling was done through PanCAN's Know Your Tumor® program and Perthera Precision Medicine.

Among patients with highly "actionable" alterations, progression-free survival was a median of 4.1 months when patients received a matched, or targeted, therapy, compared to 1.9 months for patients who received an unmatched therapy.

Through Know Your Tumor, patients and their healthcare providers receive a detailed report from Perthera, Inc., of the genetic and protein changes present in their tumor and a list of treatment options that may align with their tumor's characteristics, including clinical trials. The report is provided within weeks of a biopsy and is a result of years of cancer data mining and structuring from over 450 journals, websites and databases, plus, the collection and structuring of the patient tumor's genomic, proteomic and other molecular analyses and extensive medical history.

"We strongly recommend all pancreatic cancer patients undergo molecular profiling to help determine their best treatment options," added Matrisian.​