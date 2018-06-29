Survey: Psoriasis patients may face a long journey to achieve goal of clear skin

Novartis announced today the publication of global Clear about Psoriasis survey data in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The publication highlights that despite clear or almost clear skin being more achievable than ever before, patients may face a long journey to attain this reality.

The study of over 8,300 people with moderate-to-severe psoriasis across 31 countries found that, on average, patients tried four different treatments and needed to see three different medical professionals before achieving clear skin. Furthermore, for nearly 30% of patients this translated into over half a decade-long wait to identify an efficacious treatment post-diagnosis. Of the 43% of respondents who confirmed they were able to achieve clear or almost clear skin, more than half had not previously believed this was a realistic and attainable treatment goal.

"Despite the availability of newer and better psoriasis treatments, these data tell us that many patients don't seem to believe or know achieving clear skin is possible," said Professor Richard B Warren, Professor of Dermatology and Therapeutics at the Dermatology Centre Salford Royal Foundation Hospital, University of Manchester. "It's critical we unite as a healthcare and patient community to raise awareness about these influential findings, in order to help people with psoriasis believe in and achieve the realistic treatment goal of clear skin."

"The impact of psoriasis is more than skin deep and can have a profound effect on people's physical and emotional wellbeing," said Shreeram Aradhye, Global Head Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "People can feel trapped by the disabling symptoms of psoriasis and with the publication of this survey, we aim to inspire patients and support healthcare professionals in working together to achieve clearer skin sooner."