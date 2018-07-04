RaySearch and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG sign partnership agreement regarding brachytherapy

RaySearch and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, a leading European supplier of brachytherapy products, have signed a partnership agreement. Both the RayStation® treatment planning system and the RayCare oncology information system will be integrated with the Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG brachytherapy systems.

This will allow Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG to offer a complete brachytherapy solution, including treatment devices, treatment planning and oncology information management. The cooperation is in line with RaySearch’s aim to support as many treatment systems and approaches as possible.

Brachytherapy is a radiation therapy technique in which a small radioactive implant is inserted into the patient’s tissue, directly into the tumor or close to it. The implant may be temporary or permanent. Using implants makes it possible to deliver a higher dose of radiation to a smaller area than may possible with other forms of radiation therapy, thus minimizing damage to surrounding tissue and organs. Brachytherapy is most commonly used in treating prostate cancer but can be applied to many other areas, including cancers of the brain, eye, lung and skin.

Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, says:

We are very happy about the partnership with RaySearch, which promises a pathway to better integration of brachytherapy into modern radiation therapy workflows. Brachytherapy can significantly improve treatment outcome, either as a single treatment method or in combination with other therapies. Integration is key for future optimization, and this partnership is an important step forward.”

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: