Tsuyama Chuo Hospital in Japan commences clinical use of RayStation

Tsuyama Chuo Hospital in Okayama Prefecture, southwest Japan, has commenced clinical use of RayStation to plan pencil beam scanning (PBS) treatments at its Proton Beam Cancer Center. On 15 May, the center carried out the world’s first patient treatment using RayStation together with Mitsubishi Electric’s proton therapy system, with a plan created in RayStation 6.

The proton center opened in 2016 and is run jointly with Okayama University. It is equipped with Mitsubishi Electric’s proton therapy system, featuring the SELECTBEAM nozzle, which supports both PBS and uniform scanning (US). Tsuyama Chuo Hospital has also expressed an interest in starting PBS treatments using multi-leaf collimator (MLC), following market clearance of Mitsubishi Electric’s MLC technique by Japanese authorities.

Yuki Tominaga, Medical Physicist at Tsuyama Chuo Proton Beam Center, says:

We are very pleased to have started PBS treatment safely using RayStation 6. In the future, we would like to establish comprehensive treatment combining PBS, US and photons with high-precision RayStation features such as multi-criteria optimization and deformable image registration."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: