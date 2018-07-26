Researchers develop artificial enzymes that drive reactions on living cells

Nature has evolved thousands of enzymes to facilitate the many chemical reactions that take place inside organisms to sustain life. Now, researchers have designed artificial enzymes that sit on the surfaces of living cells and drive reactions that could someday target drug therapies to specific organs. They report their results in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Metalloenzymes are a class of enzymes that contain a metal ion, such as zinc, iron or copper. The metal ion helps the enzyme speed up, or "catalyze," chemical reactions that would otherwise occur very slowly or not at all. Scientists would ultimately like to develop a method to produce therapeutic drugs only at the sites of specific cells or organs of the human body, which could reduce side effects, and enzymes could help them reach that goal. Wadih Ghattas, Jean-Pierre Mahy and their colleagues set their sights on engineering an artificial enzyme that could catalyze a useful reaction, called the Diels-Alder reaction, right on the surfaces of living cells. Chemists use this reaction to synthesize drugs, agrochemicals and many other molecules.