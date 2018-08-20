Study unravels cellular and molecular mechanisms behind dermal condensate formation

August 20, 2018

Hair growth is regulated by a small cluster of hair-specific fibroblasts, the dermal papilla. But exactly how dermal papilla forms has remained elusive until now. In a recent study professor Marja Mikkola's research group at the University of Helsinki used confocal microscopy of live skin to show that the dermal condensate forms via cell migration.

In a study recently published in eLife, Leah Biggs and Otto Mäkelä and their co-workers from the Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki investigated the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving dermal condensate formation. The research group of Marja Mikkola used confocal microscopy of live skin to show that the dermal condensate forms via cell migration. Further, they discovered that dermal condensate cells cease proliferation soon after commitment.

Related Stories

"This might explain why it has been so difficult to expand dermal papilla cells in vitro," says graduate student Otto Mäkelä.

Hair growth is regulated by a small cluster of cells known as the dermal papilla. This dermal papilla only arises once during the lifetime of an organism and is lost upon skin injury. Further, upon transplantation, the dermal papilla, or its precursor the dermal condensate, can produce a new hair follicle. Unfortunately, this cell identity cannot be maintained in culture conditions, thus limiting potential therapies to existing dermal papilla cells. The mechanisms and molecular cues of dermal condensate formation have remained elusive so far. Given that in vitro expansion of dermal condensate cells is not feasible, determination of the in vivo events governing dermal condensate formation will be beneficial for future therapy.

The researchers also followed up on the Mikkola group's previous discovery of Fgf20, the only growth factor thus far identified to be necessary for dermal condensate formation in vivo. Using RNA sequencing and cell culture, the team uncovered the early transcriptional targets of Fgf20 signaling and found that Fgf20 promotes several cellular behaviors characteristic of dermal condensate formation.

"However, further studies are required to assess whether Fgf20 could be utilized in future hair restoration therapies," concludes post-doctoral researcher Leah Biggs.

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/news/life-science/mechanisms-of-hair-follicle-specific-fibroblast-formation-unraveled

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases
Genes that control the immune system may play role in hair graying
Study reveals unexpected mechanism that induces thirst after alcohol or sugar exposure
Researchers discover novel function of fibroblast growth factor 2 for spermatogonial stem cell
Researchers use gene therapy to cure obesity and type 2 diabetes in mice
Tiny optical sensors open door to developing wearable device for medical diagnosis
Hearing partially restored in deaf lab mice using novel therapy
Protein researchers identify several new potential targets for cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prostate cancer campaigner uses Paxman Scalp Cooler to retain hair during treatment