Scientists create universal blood type using enzymes from gut bacteria

By August 21, 2018

Scientists have discovered enzymes in the human gut microbiome that are up to 30 times more efficient than previously studied enzymes at converting type A and B blood into type O.

Image Credit: pinkeyes / Shutterstock

Type O blood is the type that can be universally administered in medical emergencies.

Researcher Stephen Withers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) is particularly interested in enzymes that can remove A or B antigens from red blood cells, saying "If you can remove those antigens, which are just simple sugars, then you can convert A or B to O blood."

To identify the enzymes, Withers collaborated with a colleague who uses metagenomics to study ecology.

"With metagenomics, you take all of the organisms from an environment and extract the sum total DNA of those organisms all mixed up together," he explains. E.coli is then used to select for DNA containing genes that code for sugar-cleaving enzymes.

Using this approach, Withers and team were able to home in on enzymes used by bacteria to remove sugars from glycosylated proteins called mucins that line the gut wall.

Mucins provide sugar residues that gut bacteria attach to and some of the mucin sugars resemble the structure of antigens on type A and B blood.

By studying these mucins, Withers and team managed to identify a new group of enzymes that are 30 times more efficient at removing red blood cell antigens than previously identified enzyme candidates.

The findings will be presented today at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Withers is now validating the enzymes with colleagues at the Center for Blood Research at UBC and testing them in larger-scale studies.

I am optimistic that we have a very interesting candidate to adjust donated blood to a common type. Of course, it will have to go through lots of clinical trials to make sure that it doesn't have any adverse consequences, but it is looking very promising."

Stephen Withers, Lead Researcher

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-08/acs-gbp071218.php

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Proteomics | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria may be important determinant of weight loss, study suggests
Finding the light in antimicrobials
Red meat - which to choose and how much to eat?
Oxidative Stress Hampers Blood Vessel Dilation in Men
Acetyl-L-carnitine chemical in blood connected to depression
Researchers shed new light on how bacteria sense nutrients in their environment
Researchers develop new way of testing bacterial resistance to antibiotics
Study may help increase effectiveness of antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »