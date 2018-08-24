DDRC urges Hawaiians with diabetes to prepare for Hurricane Lane

As the Hawaiian Islands brace for Hurricane Lane, a category 4 hurricane that could potentially impact Hawaii between Thursday and Friday, the diabetes community is rallying to make sure that people living with diabetes that use insulin are taking special precautions. The Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition (DDRC) which is comprised of the Endocrine Society and several other leading diabetes organizations is urging all people with diabetes and their caregivers in Hawaii to act now to prepare for Hurricane Lane by putting together a diabetes kit and making a plan to stay healthy and safe during the storm and in its aftermath.

The Coalition has created a Patient Preparedness Plan specifically for people living with diabetes who use insulin as they face unique challenges during times of disaster. Major storms may knock out electricity for hours, days, or longer making it difficult to refrigerate or store life-saving insulin. Medication and diabetes supplies may be lost, damaged, or run out and drinking water and healthy food may be difficult to find.

DDRC member, Charles MacFarlane, CEO of the American Association of Diabetes Educators, said, "For people with diabetes, being prepared for a disaster can be a life or death situation. Taking precautions before a disaster event strikes can reduce the stress and dangers these situations often create."

DDRC's Patient Preparedness Plan also includes a checklist of supplies, information and guidelines to best prepare a person with diabetes in the case of an emergency or natural disaster and can be found on the DDRC's Facebook page.

DDRC calls upon healthcare providers, pharmacists, and community health workers to reach out to their patients with diabetes and encourage them to download this plan and put it into action. Should healthcare providers run out or need supplemental insulin or diabetes supplies, DDRC will have a call center (1-314-INSULIN) to respond to healthcare provider inquiries and support connections to supplies.