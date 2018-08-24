Researchers identify series of molecules involved in regeneration of damaged nerves

Aug 24 2018

Researchers at Nagoya University have identified the series of molecules involved in the regeneration of damaged nerves in roundworm, showing that it largely overlaps with the signals used by the intrinsic removal system to take up and process dying cells.

The branches of nerve cells called axons are particularly susceptible to damage due to the long distances they extend to communicate with each other. In humans, such damage in peripheral regions of the body can be relatively well repaired, but this repair is less effective in the brain and the spinal cord, which helps to explain why conditions such as brain and spinal cord injuries are so debilitating.

In a new paper published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers at Nagoya University have made a major advancement in characterizing how axons regenerate by studying the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, a species that is widely used in biological research and has a very well-characterized nervous system. Specifically, they have shown that axon repair occurs using largely the same set of molecules that mediate the recognition and engulfment of apoptotic (dying) cells by the surrounding cells. The result suggests that this system has been co-opted for an additional purpose over the course of evolution.

The team used a laser to cut roundworm axons and then analyzed the subsequent series of molecular reactions that occurred. They found that this damage resulted in the movement of a lipid called phosphatidylserine (PS) from the inside of cells to their outside, which was mediated by a protein called an ABC transporter. This externalized PS was then recognized by another molecule, triggering a series of reactions that eventually led to repair of the axon. Interestingly, PS is better known as an "eat me" signal that helps the phagocytosis of a dying cell by its neighbors.

Related Stories

"We were able to dissect the complex range of molecules involved in axon repair by using fluorescent labels in and around the severed axon and knocking down the individual components suspected of being involved," says corresponding author Kunihiro Matsumoto. "Although many of these molecules are also active in promoting phagocytosis of apoptotic cells, in axon repair that creates a 'save me' signal rather than an 'eat me' one, which enables the axons to regenerate."

The team explains that for the repair of damaged nerves, the PS labeling appears only at the severed sites and exists for only a short time (~1 hr), which is in contrast to the labeling in eliminating dying cells that remains for a long time until the cells are eliminated. The researchers now guess that this difference in signal timing may be one way for the cells to distinguish the meaning of the PS signal - 'eat me' vs. 'save me.'

According to Naoki Hisamoto, "Now that we know how this system works in the relatively simple roundworm, we should eventually be able to extrapolate the findings to humans. This could provide us with a range of targets for pharmaceutical interventions to treat conditions like brain and spinal cord injuries, in which the human body is not able to repair damaged nerves."

Source:

http://en.nagoya-u.ac.jp/research/activities/news/2018/08/signaling-cascade-that-repairs-damaged-nerve-cells-characterized.html

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New model explains how the brain stores memories of tangible events
Study finds neuroinflammation in spinal cord, nerve roots of patients with chronic sciatica
Study findings shed light on fundamental feature of nerve repair
Proteins that protect neurons from destruction can be delivered through nose
Discovery may be key to directly reprogram non-neuronal cells into neurons
Scientists discover new protein involved in neuron formation
Researchers uncover clues on how the brain separates important from unimportant information
Sympathetic nerve activity increases during stress in people with chronic anxiety, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Drug used to treat amoebic dysentery may block journey of rabies virus in nerves