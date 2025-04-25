Promising results seen in atypical trigeminal neuralgia with combined surgical approach

Background and objectives

Atypical trigeminal neuralgia (ATN) is a chronic pain condition characterized by persistent facial pain that does not respond well to conventional medical treatments, often leading to significant impairment in quality of life. This study examined the clinical characteristics and surgical outcomes of microvascular decompression combined with nerve combing in patients with ATN.

Methods

We conducted a retrospective analysis of surgical techniques, clinical data, and treatment outcomes in 40 patients from January 2009 to January 2018. Pain levels and patient prognoses were assessed using the Visual Analog Scale and the Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) pain score. Dynamic monitoring of arterial blood pressure was performed, and levels of total adrenaline, norepinephrine, and dopamine were measured before and during the nerve combing procedure.

Results

During surgery, veins combined with arachnoid adhesions and arachnoid adhesions alone were observed compressing the trigeminal nerve in seven patients (17.50%) and 33 patients (82.50%), respectively. Immediate postoperative BNI scores indicated excellent outcomes (P = 2) in 30 patients (75.00%) and good outcomes (P = 3) in four patients (10.00%). Long-term postoperative BNI scores showed excellent outcomes (P = 2) in 25 patients (62.50%) and good outcomes (P = 3) in seven patients (17.50%). All patients experienced an increase in arterial blood pressure during nerve combing, and the mean levels of adrenaline and norepinephrine before combing showed significant improvement (P < 0.05).

Conclusion

This study examines a group of patients with ATN who presented with unilateral temporal pain. During surgery, veins and arteries were identified as compressing the trigeminal nerve. Long-term compression of the trigeminal nerve and central sensitization may underlie the etiology in these cases. Combining MVD with trigeminal nerve combing has shown promising results. The observed increase in blood pressure during nerve combing may partially support the hypothesis of a trigeminal neurovascular reflex and central sensitization in ATN patients.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Liu, J., et al. (2024). Microvascular Decompression Combined with Nerve Combing for Atypical Trigeminal Neuralgiadoi.org/10.14218/nsss.2024.00003.

