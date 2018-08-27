Evotec collaborates with CENTOGENE to develop compounds to treat rare genetic diseases

CENTOGENE today announced that Evotec AG and CENTOGENE AG entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement for joint drug discovery projects, developing compounds to treat rare genetic diseases. CENTOGENE and Evotec initiated the collaboration to develop a strategic high-throughput platform for testing novel small molecules in rare hereditary metabolic diseases.

The collaboration brings together Evotec's leading induced pluripotent stem cell ("iPSC") platform and broad drug discovery capabilities with CENTOGENE's unique medical and genetic insights. In particular, detailed genotype-phenotype data enables rapid biomarker development using patient primary cells.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "The collaboration between Evotec and CENTOGENE is focused on developing iPSC-based patient-derived disease models and suitable biomarkers for rare genetic diseases. A perfect match between highly complementary platforms and companies with the potential to open a new chapter in the translatability of pre-clinical discovery efforts into clinic benefits."

"The identification and development of innovative small molecules to treat rare, hereditary conditions is particularly challenging because of the absence of adequate cellular models and the general lack of specific biomarkers to monitor the different diseases. With this innovative collaboration between Evotec and CENTOGENE, we can accelerate the development of new drugs. CENTOGENE is fully committed to explore any given opportunity to discover new ways of helping patients and their families, together with its partners," said Dr Arndt Rolfs, Chief Executive Officer of CENTOGENE.