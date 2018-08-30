Dendritic learning occurs much faster and in closer proximity to neurons, shows study

Aug 30 2018

The brain is a complex network containing many billions of neurons. Each neuron is connected to thousands of others via links (synapses) which can be strong or weak. A strong link indicates a significant influence between connecting neurons unlike a weak link, which could be tens of thousands of times weaker than a strong one.

One of the main challenges in neuroscience is understanding the origin and the possible functional significance of the very wide spectrum of link strengths which is common in all brains.

Recently, Israeli physicists led by Prof. Ido Kanter, of the Department of Physics and Gonda (Goldschmied) Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center at Bar-Ilan University, published an article in the journal Scientific Reports in which they demonstrated that learning in the brain is actually conducted by several neuronal terminals (dendrites), contrary to Donald Hebb's 70-year-old theory that learning occurs only in the brain's synapses. The researchers termed their discovery "dendritic learning", and they showed that dendritic learning occurs much faster and in closer proximity to neurons.

In a new article, published today in Scientific Reports, the same group of researchers builds upon its previous research to reveal, through advanced computational studies, that dendritic learning leads to the universal phenomenon that all brains are composed of the same wide spectrum of links.

The (skeleton) structure of the brain is like a road map consisting of many narrow streets (i.e., weak links), and a small fraction of highways each containing thousands of lanes (i.e., very strong links). Such a diverse road map could either be a spontaneous outcome of a random brain activity, or alternatively could be directed by a meaningful learning activity, where the "highways" direct the information flow in the brain.

Related Stories

"A byproduct of dendritic learning is the wide spectrum of link strengths. The dendritic learning enables us to offer an explanation for an additional universal phenomenon observed in all brains and indicates its important role," said Prof. Kanter, whose research team includes Herut Uzan, Shira Sardi, Amir Goldental and Roni Vardi. The underlying mechanism is a fast response of a neuron to its strong entry compared to a slow response to a weak one. "The mechanism is similar to a pool filled through a wide pipe or through a narrow one. The wide pipe fills the pool faster," explained the research team.

The brain is not static, but rather very dynamic, where each link also significantly varies during brain activity. The fraction of strong and weak links remains always the same, however individual strong links can become weak and vice versa. "This dynamic brain activity leads to the capability that when we think about an issue several times we may find different solutions." said the research team. In addition, this paradigm shift, dendritic learning, is expected to open new horizons for advanced deep learning algorithms and artificial intelligence-based applications.

Source:

https://www1.biu.ac.il/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Neuroscientists identify new type of “rose hip” neurons unique to humans
Immunotherapy combination shrinks melanoma that has spread to the brain
Death of Sen. John McCain sheds new light on aggressive brain tumor
Electrical stimulation of the brain may help treat symptoms of neurodegenerative ataxias
Researchers develop faster method to grow brain cells from stem cells
Researchers stimulate neural recovery in model of traumatic brain injury
Groundbreaking study finds certain brain disorders are genetically related
Researchers study motor, cognitive effects of DBS in patients with Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists develop new way to see brain cells talk, shedding light on neurological diseases