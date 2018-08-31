Urological problems in men linked to depression and sleep disorders

Aug 31 2018

Men who suffer from urological problems such as erectile dysfunction, urinary tract and bladder problems or infertility issues often also suffer from depression and sleep disorders. Physicians should therefore be aware of these risks so that they can refer their patients to relevant specialists and provide comprehensive and timely care of male patients. This is according to Arman Walia of the University of California Irvine in the US, in a study in the Springer Nature-branded IJIR: Your Sexual Medicine Journal.

As part of the study, 124 patients visiting a Men's Health clinic in the US completed three urological questionnaires. These asked whether they had prostate issues or suffered from erectile disfunction, and whether these were age-related. They also filled in four other questionnaires about their general health and sleeping habits, including whether they suffered from insomnia, sleepiness or sleep apnea. Walia and his team evaluated these questionnaires together with information about the participants' medical history and specific laboratory test results. The men involved in the study were on average 54 years old.

Overall, the study identified associations between urologic disease and sleep and mood complaints in patients presenting to a Men's Health clinic. Depression, insomnia and sleep apnea were commonplace and were particularly prevalent in older patients, those who were overweight or suffered from lower urinary tract symptoms. These problems were also common among patients who had hypogonadism which is where the body does not produce enough of the male hormone testosterone.

Related Stories

Three in every four participants were overweight, while 22.5 per cent suffered from hypertension, 15 per cent had heart problems, and 13.3 per cent were diabetic. Two in every five men were mildly to severely depressed or had prostate problems. One in every two patients suffered from sleep apnea or mild to severe erectile problems. Lower levels of male sex hormones were measured in four out of every five men.

"When addressing the entirety of a patient's disease burden, a practicing urologist should take into account these associations while evaluating a patient, particularly because non-urologic disease may negatively impact urologic disease," says Walia.

"Urologists are not specifically trained in sleep medicine or how to manage depression, and therefore should have an appropriate threshold for referral," he notes. "This underscores the importance of screening for conditions, thereby preventing patients from slipping through the cracks and being able to more accurately identify those in need of further intervention."

Source:

https://www.springer.com/gp/about-springer/media/research-news/all-english-research-news/prostate-problems-also-associated-with-sleep-disorders-and-depression/16081354

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Depression in mothers may affect stress and physical well-being of children
Naps and overnight sleep may work together to benefit memory in early childhood
Short and fragmented sleep associated with high risk of asymptomatic atherosclerosis
Adults aged over 45 with psychological distress may have high risk of cardiovascular disease
Sleeping six to eight hours a night is most beneficial for heart health, suggests study
OSA patients have higher risk of developing gout, research reveals
Ketamine’s role in treatment of depression: Study
Ketamine's acute antidepressant effect requires opioid system activation, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UIC receives $7 million for developing programs to prevent adolescent depression