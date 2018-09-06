TransEnterix files FDA 510(k) submission for its new Senhance Ultrasonic Instrument System

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the Company filed a FDA 510(k) submission for its Senhance Ultrasonic Instrument System.

Advanced energy devices, including ultrasonic devices, represent some of the most versatile and critical tools for surgeons in minimally invasive surgery. These instruments deliver controlled energy to effectively ligate and divide tissue, and minimize thermal injury to surrounding structures.

"Advanced energy devices are an important tool within laparoscopic surgery because of their applicability within a wide range of procedures," said Todd M. Pope, TransEnterix CEO. "Once approved, we believe the addition of the Senhance Ultrasonic will be a useful tool for surgeons and help drive broader penetration of Senhance and help advance digital laparoscopy in the U.S."

"Advanced energy devices, such as the one now developed for Senhance, represent the most common tools that surgeons utilize when performing challenging tissue dissections," said Dr. Guy Orangio, FACS, FASCRS, Chief Section of Colorectal Surgery at LSU Health New Orleans, and Past President of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. "Adding such capability to a digital laparoscopic platform will further enable wide clinical use."